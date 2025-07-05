Atletico Madrid reveal price-tag on Rodrigo De Paul after Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami express transfer interest: Reports

Atletico Madrid have reportedly made their asking price for midfielder Rodrigo De Paul known after Lionel Messi's Inter Miami expressed their interest in his services. The Herons are interested in signing new players this summer to strengthen their squad after reaching the last-16 of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Journalists Marcos Benito and Marcos Duran have reported (via @AlbicelesteTalk) that Inter Miami are intent on signing De Paul this summer, and have approached Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side have slapped a €15 million price tag on the Argentina international, as they wish to avoid losing him for free.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami put on a respectable showing in the Club World Cup despite manager Javier Mascherano's pleas for signings ahead of the tournament falling on deaf ears. The Herons were ultimately undone by their lack of depth, and they have begun to take steps to rectify that problem.

Rodrigo De Paul is under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2026 but appears to be unwilling to sign a new deal with Atleti. Manager Diego Simeone wants him to stay on at the club as he is a key player and he knows that getting a player of his quality would be pricey.

Lionel Messi's presence in Florida and the strong Argentine contingent at the club may be enough to persuade De Paul to move to the MLS. The 31-year-old will be a good addition to Mascherano's squad due to his experience and quality, and will add a different dimension to their team.

When Rodrigo De Paul defended Lionel Messi after Cristiano Ronaldo's claims

Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo De Paul is one of Lionel Messi's biggest and most vocal supporters among professional footballers, and he showed why earlier this year. The former Udinese man provided a response to Cristiano Ronaldo claiming he is the most complete footballer of all time ahead of Messi back in February.

Speaking at an interview with Pollo Alvarez, the Atleti man unequivocally threw his support behind his countryman while also hailing Ronaldo. He pointed out that Messi's quality transcends just titles and achievements, but also how the sport is seen.

"I guess I have to say this from a politically correct place because I don’t want any trouble, but I feel like anyone who has watched a bit of soccer or understands even a little knows that there will never be another like Messi.

"What he did, what he achieved, and most importantly what he created in people's hearts. We will not talk about titles or achievements because what he did makes people pay anything just to see him, to see how he dribbles a player and how he makes an assist. Leo is an art. Cristiano is a beast in terms of competitiveness and an exceptional scorer. But Leo is the art."

The GOAT debate between Ronaldo and Messi has been one that has lingered for decades since the pair established themselves as the best in the world. The debate is expected to go on for much longer, and people, including footballers like Rodrigo De Paul, will have their individual opinions.

