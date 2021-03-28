Atletico Madrid set to make a move for Liverpool star forward - Reports

According to Spanish publication GOL Digital, Atletico Madrid are exploring a potential transfer for Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino. The report comes after rumours recently emerged claiming Luis Suarez could seal a sensational return to Merseyside at the end of the season

Luis Suarez has been tipped to return to Anfield due to a release clause in his current contract which allows him to be available on a free transfer after the end of the season.

The Uruguayan talisman has played a starring role for the Los Colchoneros this season, scoring 19 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions. However, rumours suggest the 34-year-old is not on the best of terms with manager Diego Simeone and could seek a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano using the release clause negotiated in his contract.

Luis Suarez has now scored 500 career goals 📈 pic.twitter.com/csDr5JQ1ZM — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 21, 2021

According to GOL Digital, however, all is not lost for Atletico Madrid. If Liverpool choose to target Luis Suarez, Diego Simeone's side will reportedly attempt to make a move for Roberto Firmino as a replacement.

The Brazilian forward is said to be held in high regard by those in the Spanish capital and his technical ability may help revamp the way Atletico go forward.

Los Colchoneros largely depend on Suarez's services in front of goal at the moment. A move for Roberto Firmino could enable them to get the best out of the likes of Joao Felix, Moussa Dembele, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, and Thomas Lemar.

Even if Roberto Firmino does fancy a move to Spain, Atletico Madrid will still have to break the bank for the Liverpool forward, who is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2023.

Roberto Firmino's lack of goal threat has been a problem area for Liverpool this season

Roberto Firmino

Advertisement

It comes as little surprise that Luis Suarez has been linked with a return to Liverpool as the Reds have suffered in front of goal this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been hit by a massive injury setback in defence, but their form in front of goal has been lackluster following the turn of the year. The Reds have scored just one goal at Anfield in the Premier League since the start of 2021, which has seen them plummet to seventh place in the table.

While Mohamed Salah remains the joint-top scorer in the league, the other pieces of Liverpool's iconic trio, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored a combined 13 goals in the league. The duo are going through a wretched run of form and have scored just one league goal apiece since the start of 2021.

The Reds also faced another injury problem after new signing Diogo Jota, who made an explosive start to life at Anfield, suffered an injury in December last year and was out until March.

Diogo Jota for Liverpool & Portugal in 2020-21 so far:⁣

⁣

🏟 30 games⁣

🏁 17 starts⁣

⚽ 15 goals⁣ pic.twitter.com/1V44kZ8rH3 — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) March 28, 2021

Liverpool will almost certainly be looking to make big moves in the market to inject life into their strike force. However, with Liverpool's qualification for next year's Champions League looking increasingly unlikely, adding reinforcements may not be as easy as it seems.