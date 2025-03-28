Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann makes decision on following Lionel Messi's footsteps in MLS switch: Reports

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has decided against following Lionel Messi's footsteps to move to the MLS right now. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Frenchman is planning to stay at the Metropolitano Stadium for another season.

Griezmann has registered 16 goals and seven assists from 42 games across competitions for Los Rojiblancos this season. While he is no longer the player he once was, the 34-year-old remains a key part of Diego Simeone's starting XI.

The Frenchman has previously hinted that he intends to play out the final years of his career in the US. However, Griezmann believes that time hasn't yet arrived and wants to delay that process for at least one more year.

The player's contract expires at the end of next season, although there appears to be the option of an additional year. Atletico Madrid are in no hurry to move him on either, and would love to have him around next season.

Antoine Griezmann is also aware that he could always move to the MLS later in his career, as there's no expiration date to the offers from the other side of the Atlantic. Lionel Messi, interestingly, moved to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 as a 36-year-old, following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Argentinean has since registered 38 goals and 20 assists from 44 games across competitions for the Herons, winning the Leagues Cup and the Supporters' Shield. His contract with the Florida-based club expires at the end of this year.

Will Lionel Messi visit India this year?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Argentina are all set to play an exhibition match in India in October this year, according to HSBC India. Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman announced last November that La Pulga will visit Indian along with the Argentina team this year.

Earlier this week, HSBC became the official partner of La Albiceleste, and announced a press release regarding the visit. The release read:

"Under this partnership, the Argentina national football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit India for an international exhibition match in October 2025. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and HSBC have today announced the signing of a new one-year partnership for India and Singapore, covering the competitive season in 2025 ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualification final matches."

Messi last visited India in September 2011, when Argentina played Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

