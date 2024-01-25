Atletico Madrid willing to part ways with key player for around £38 million amid Manchester United interest: Reports

Atletico Madrid are allegedly prepared to sell Jan Oblak, who has lately popped up on Manchester United's transfer radar, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Earlier last summer, the Red Devils signed Andre Onana in a deal worth up to £47 million from Inter Milan to fill the void left by David de Gea. However, they are said to be unimpressed with the Cameroonian, who has shipped 47 goals in 30 outings across competitions, so far.

Now, according to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes, Manchester United are keen to part ways with Onana at the end of the ongoing 2023-24 season. They are said to be hoping to lodge an offer close to £38 million to lure Oblak away from Atletico in the upcoming summer.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's outfit are reportedly willing to listen to offers for their shot-stopper ahead of next season. They could opt to accept Manchester United's potential bid to help raise funds next summer.

Oblak, whose contract is set to run out in June 2028, has recorded 200 shutouts in 421 matches across competitions for Atletico Madrid so far.

Manchester United urged to not sign one of Erik ten Hag's former players by Andy Cole

During a recent chat with UK-based online bookmaker Betfred, Manchester United great Andy Cole was asked if he is worried about the Red Devils' links with Matthijs de Ligt. He replied (h/t TEAMtalk):

"Yes, it would because if he's had tough times at both Juventus and Bayern Munich, then how can you suggest that he will be a success at Manchester United? Matthijs is another player who's played for Erik ten Hag and the majority of signings that Erik's made during his time at the club have been players that he's managed previously."

Commenting on United's recent recruitment strategy, Cole continued:

"The Premier League is a totally different league and the ocean is very, very big when it comes to players. How many other managers have the same approach to transfers? Especially at the top, top level. This is probably why there's speculation suggesting that INEOS are going to restrict his influence over transfers. I think it's a good thing to be fair because United can now cast their net wider."

De Ligt, 24, has dropped down in the pecking order at Bayern Munich over the last four or five months. He has started just nine appearances for his team this season, missing 12 matches owing to injuries so far.

Should De Ligt reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, he would pop up as a key starter for the Red Devils. He could form a partnership with his ex-Ajax teammate Lisandro Martinez as well.