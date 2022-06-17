Attacking midfielder having medical today after Arsenal strike deal below his release clause- Reports

Arsenal look set to complete the signing of Porto attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira. The Portugal Under-21 international will be the north London club's second signing of the summer. The club signed Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo last week.

According to The Guardian, Fabio Vieira will have his medical with Arsenal today in London. Porto have accepted a £30 million bid from the Gunners despite the fee being lesser than his £42 million release clause. The 22-year-old looks set to sign a five-year deal with Mikel Arteta's side.

Fabio Vieira will join an Arsenal side that made progress under Mikel Arteta last season. The Premier League giants were in pole position to finish in the top-four towards the end of last season, but inconsistent form and lack of squad depth resulted in them finishing fifth in the league table, thereby missing out on next season's Champions League.

The club did, however, improve on their eighth-place finish during the 2020-21 campaign. Arsenal will be keen to continue their progress under Arteta by addressing their weaknesses and bolstering their squad this summer.

The Gunners' lack of depth and quality in midfield was seen as one of the main reasons for their downfall last season. Arteta's side were heavily dependent on Martin Odegaard to create chances and score goals from midfield.

The Norwegian enjoyed an impressive campaign, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 40 games in all competitions. However, Arsenal were in need of another attacking midfielder to provide cover and competition to the former Real Madrid man.

Fabio Vieira enjoyed an incredible campaign for Porto in 2021/22. He scored seven goals and provided 16 assists in 39 games in all competitions for Porto, and helped the club win the Primeira Liga. He finished second in the top assist provider charts in the league with 14 assists.

Reports suggest Arsenal have been monitoring Vieira for quite some time. The club's sporting director, Edu, reportedly believes the 22-year-old is a 'player for the future'.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #AFC



Personal terms also completed, contract until June 2027. Vieira will undergo medical tests on Friday.



news confirmed 🤝 Arsenal have reached full agreement with Porto for Fábio Vieira, here we go! Proposal has been accepted as reported before.Personal terms also completed, contract until June 2027. Vieira will undergo medical tests on Friday. @pedromsepulveda news confirmed Arsenal have reached full agreement with Porto for Fábio Vieira, here we go! Proposal has been accepted as reported before. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFCPersonal terms also completed, contract until June 2027. Vieira will undergo medical tests on Friday.@pedromsepulveda news confirmed 🇵🇹🤝 https://t.co/VOnhbHu3E8

Arsenal need to shift their focus to signing a forward after completing the signing of Fabio Vieira

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Arsenal have addressed their shortage of goals and creativity from midfield by signing Fabio Vieira from Porto. However, the Gunners need to switch their focus to signing a top-quality striker as they are desperately understaffed in the position.

They failed to sign a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after parting ways with the Gabon international by mutual consent during the January transfer window. French striker Alexandre Lacazette has also left the club.

Football Daily @footballdaily Arsenal are in talks to sign Gabriel Jesus, with reports suggesting Fabio Vieira may be in London to complete a medical Arsenal are in talks to sign Gabriel Jesus, with reports suggesting Fabio Vieira may be in London to complete a medical 🚨 Arsenal are in talks to sign Gabriel Jesus, with reports suggesting Fabio Vieira may be in London to complete a medical https://t.co/zPZKf42TEe

According to ESPN, Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus. The north London club had an initial offer of £30 million rejected by the Premier League champions. Mikel Arteta's side are expected to submit an improved bid which is likely to be closer to City's £50 million valuation of the Brazilian.

Jesus has scored 95 goals in 236 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side and has helped them win four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, and an FA Cup. He scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 28 league games last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far