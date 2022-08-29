Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and more: David Ornstein evaluates Chelsea's hopes of signing 3 players before transfer deadline

Reliable journalist David Ornstein has provided an update on Chelsea's pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie De Jong and Anthony Gordon in his latest column on The Athletic.

Chelsea have had an eventful summer transfer window so far, having made six new additions to their squad. They have signed Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina for a combined sum of over £170 million.

The Blues have also found a breakthrough in their efforts to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City. The Frenchman has travelled to the United States for a medical after the clubs reached an agreement over a £70 million fee.

Thomas Tuchel is said to be keen to strengthen his squad further before the window closes on September 1. The London giants have been linked with moves for Aubameyang, De Jong and Gordon in recent days.

The Stamford Bridge outfit made an offer worth £15 million for Barcelona forward Aubameyang earlier this month. However, they are yet to reach an agreement with both the Catalans and the player over the transfer.

Chelsea are also having second thoughts about signing the Gabon international, according to Ornstein. They are said to be concerned about the value of a potential deal, considering the player is 33 years old.

Tuchel's side thus appear to have cooled their interest in the former Arsenal captain. A deal for Everton's Gordon is also now deemed as unlikely by The Athletic journalist.

There have been suggestions that the Blues are prepared to pay as much as £60 million for Gordon. However, the two clubs are still very much apart in their valuation of the 21-year-old, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Barcelona midfielder De Jong remains an option for the Premier League giants as the window nears a close. There are suggestions that Stamford Bridge is the Dutchman's most favorable destination should he leave the Catalans this summer.

What about outgoings at Chelsea?

Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic have been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer. However, they are expected to stay put unless they are the subject of irresistible bids, as per Ornstein.

Billy Gilmour has been the subject of interest from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. The Blues would prefer to send the midfielder out on loan to a top flight club instead of selling him.

Several clubs have been credited with an interest in Armando Broja. However, the London giants rate the 20-year-old as one of Europe's best young strikers.

