Barcelona have 7-man shortlist as they continue hunt for Sergio Busquets replacement - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly prepared a seven-man shortlist as they look to find a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets. As reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barca sporting director Deco has prioritized signing a top-class No. 6 this summer and has already started looking for options.

The Blaugrana have been desperately searching for a top-class No. 6 as they are yet to fill the void left by the departure of Sergio Busquets. The Spanish midfield maestro left his boyhood club last summer having served the club for 15 years at senior level.

Busquets will forever be recognized as one of the best players ever to have played in the No. 6 role. Quite naturally, Barcelona have not been the same without the World Cup winner this campaign.

Barca signed Oriol Romeu last summer as a stop-gap to fill in for Busquets but the former Southampton midfielder has been far from impressive. Xavi Hernandez has been forced to use Andreas Christensen at No. 6 in recent weeks and it is understood that the Blaugrana are now prepared to go all out for a top-class defensive midfielder this summer.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is understood to be the priority target for the Catalan giants due to his age, technical ability, and physicality. Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich and Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi have also been identified as options.

All-action French midfielder Khéphren Thuram of Nice, son of former Barcelona star Lilian Thuram, is also thought to be a player the La Liga holders admire. Girona star Aleix Garcia is also being monitored as a potential bargain option.

Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka is also reportedly being considered as an option. The final name in Barca's shortlist is veteran Arsenal midfielder Jorginho who has been a long-term target for the La Liga giants.

Barcelona find themselves second in the La Liga table trailing leaders Real Madrid by eight points. Xavi Hernandez has already announced his decision to step down from the hot seat at the end of the season but the club are reportedly trying to change his mind.

Barcelona preparing a move for Serie A star should they fail to land loanee permanently: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a switch for Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode if they fail to sign on-loan Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo permanently.

Cancelo has been an important player for Xavi Hernandez's side this season having made 33 appearances across competitions scoring four goals and providing four assists.

The La Liga champions are keen on signing the Portugal international permanently while the player also wants to stay at Camp Nou. However, Barcelona's financial situation could see them miss out on the 29-year-old.

Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode has emerged as the Blaugrana's alternative target should they fail to land Cancelo permanently. The 19-year-old has made his name as one of the best young players in Europe with his exploits for the Viola this campaign having scored once and produced four assists in 29 games.

