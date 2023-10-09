Barcelona activate operation to sign Brazilian player likened to Lionel Messi – Reports

Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their interest to snap up Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian Almeida de Oliveira Goncalves, who has been compared to Lionel Messi of late, in the future.

According to Catalan newspaper El Nacional, the La Liga champions are aiming to wrap up a permanent move for Estevao next year. They have been impressed with the teenager's development in the last two years and are keen to loan him back to Palmeiras afterwards.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is believed to have personally given the go-light to the transfer operation. He is hoping to finalise a deal as soon as possible in light of multiple European competitors in the market.

Earlier last summer, the Blaugrana were said to be worried about losing Estevao to one of their European rivals. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly lodged a bid in the region of €40 million to rope in the left-footed winger, who decided to remain at Palmeiras in the end.

Estevao, who has been nicknamed 'Messinho' in the recent past, is believed to be only keen to join Barcelona. He recently said (h/t El Nacional):

"My dream is to go to Europe and play for Barcelona."

Earlier this year, the 16-year-old shared his thoughts on his nickname inspired by the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. He told Mundo Deportivo:

"I prefer to be called Estevao Willian, because it is my name. The nickname arose because I like Messi a lot. He is someone who has inspired me and I have tried to focus on what he did."

Estevao, who earlier spent four years in Cruzeiro's academy, has been quite vital to Palmeiras' age-group successes of late. He helped them bag an U-17 domestic treble in 2022, scoring 23 goals in 34 games.

Luis de la Fuente says Barcelona's Lamine Yamal will be treated same as Lionel Messi

Ahead of the upcoming international break, Spain manager Luis de La Fuente said that his coaching staff and Barcelona are trying to help Lamine Yamal reach his full potential. Comparing the winger to Lionel Messi, he told reporters (h/t GOAL):

"He has fantastic potential and conditions. We have to take care of him, he is young. But, do you remember when Messi or [Diego] Maradona were 16 years old? We should not put limits on these good players. We must let them develop all their potential. That's what we're trying to do with this player here and at his club."

Yamal, 16, has emerged as one of the most promising wide operators in the world this year. He made his debut in his team's 4-0 La Liga win over Real Betis earlier this April, featuring in seven minutes of action.

A left-footed versatile attacker, Yamal has broken into Xavi's plans this season. He has started six of his 11 appearances so far, registering a goal and two assists. He has also impressed for Spain of late, becoming their youngest appearance maker and scorer in the process.