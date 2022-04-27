Barcelona add another Bayern Munich superstar to transfer wishlist after Robert Lewandowski: Reports

Barcelona would like to sign Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old moved to the Allianz Arena from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for €80 million. However, he has struggled during his time at the Bavarians due to numerous injury problems.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements for next season. One of the names on the table is Hernandez, who has long been admired by the Blaugrana hierarchy.

Hernandez's transfer may depend on the situation regarding Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski. Marca has reported, as per BILD, that the 33-year-old is ready to leave the Allianz Arena to try a new challenge. As per the aforementioned report from SPORT, the Blaugrana are looking to sign Lewandowski this summer as well.

With Hernandez still having two years left on his current deal, Barca officials are well aware that it will be extremely difficult to sign him.

The defender played throughout France's victorious World Cup campaign in 2018. He would perfectly fit the profile of the player that Xavi is currently searching for. Hernandez can play either at left-back or on the left side of the central defense. He has played 32 times this season for the Bundesliga champions in all competitions.

The Frenchman will provide stern competition for long-term first-choice left-back Jordi Alba at Camp Nou. Other left-sided defenders Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are welcome to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Ronald Araujo signs Barcelona contract extension with €1 billion release clause

Barcelona have been boosted by the news that their 23-year-old centre-half Araujo has agreed to extend his stay in Catalonia.

The Uruguay international signed a new deal which runs until 2026, with his previous contract set to expire next summer.

Since signing for Barca in 2018 from Uruguayan club Boston River, Araujo has become a key member of Xavi's side. He has made 39 appearances over the current campaign, and established himself as a first-choice centre-back alongside Gerard Pique.

ESPN reported last month that Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United were monitoring the defender's contract situation. However, Araujo has now committed his future to the Spanish giants, despite their well-publicised financial constraints.

