Barcelona admit transfer mistake as 22-year-old continues to fall down pecking order under Xavi: Reports 

Barcelona have done some great work in the transfer market recently under Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany.

They have signed a few superstar names like Robert Lewandowski, Joules Kounde, Raphinha, and more. The new signings have helped the team conquer the second spot in the La Liga table at the moment.

That said, there is one player that the Barcelona board reportedly regrets buying. That man is none other than Ferran Torres. The 22-year-old arrived from Manchester City in January 2022 for a hefty fee of £55 million.

However, the Spanish international hasn't been able to justify his price tag so far this season. He has fallen down the pecking order in Xavi Hernandez's team, with the Barca coach opting to start with the likes of Raphinha, Lewandowski, and Ousmane Dembele instead.

He has made only 29 appearances for the club since his arrival. His contributions in the attack haven't been too noteworthy as the youngster has managed to score only seven goals and provide six assists for the Catalan club.

Xavi Hernandez opens up on Barcelona star Memphis Depay

Barcelona star Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay was linked with a move away from Barcelona during transfer deadline day with Chelsea reportedly being interested in the player.

However, the Dutchman ended up staying with the club. Xavi Hernandez addressed Depay's situation while talking to the media ahead of his team's game against Sevilla as the 2010 World Cup winner stated:

"I spoke to him two or three weeks ago. He is an easy-going player with great experience. He is a natural leader, fully committed to the team. His participation will depend on his level, and we as a team will decide. This applies to all players.” (via barcauniversal)

Depay was the club's top scorer last season. He managed to showcase some impressive performances for a struggling Barca team during the first half of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Dutchman has scored 13 goals and provided twp assists in his 38 games for the club. However, he is yet to feature in an official game this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy