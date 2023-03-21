Barcelona agree deal to sign Spanish international on a free transfer subject to FFP regulations: Reports

According to reputed journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Inigo Martinez to join the Catalan club on a free transfer. Martinez currently plays for La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.

The 31-year-old centre-back is a crucial player for Ernesto Valverde's team. Martinez, in fact, has been a target for top clubs since his time at Basque club Real Sociedad. He has immense experience in the Spanish top flight, playing 354 La Liga matches.

Barcelona, however, will only be able to complete Martinez's signing if they have the necessary financial fair play (FFP) regulations.

Barcelona signed Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen in the summer. Ronald Araujo has also been a crucial player for the club since his arrival in 2020.

Xavi, however, is keen to deepen his team's defensive strength. Lackluster performances from Eric Garcia and Marcos Alonso might be the reason behind the Spaniard's decision to get Martinez. Given the 31-year-old's experience, he could be a valuable addition to the Catalan club.

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke about his choice against Real Madrid

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in the latest El Clasico on Sunday (March 19) with Franck Kessie scoring an injury time winner. Xavi said after the match that he was split between Sergi Roberto and Kessie.

Roberto eventually started and also managed to get on the scoresheet. Speaking about his dilemma, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

“I had doubts about starting Sergi Roberto or Franck until the very last minute. In the end, I guess it went well because both scored, I don’t know what to say about Sergi Roberto. If he were in another team he would be one of the most valued and here he’s criticized. He played an extraordinary game in every aspect.”

He further added:

“Today is one of the best days as Barça coach. I had goosebumps, especially when Kessié scored. I’m very happy for the players.”

Barca currently lead Real Madrid by a massive margin of 12 points. They have 68 points on the board from 26 La Liga matches.

