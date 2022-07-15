Barcelona agree fee less than €80 million for 27-year-old star: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester City for midfielder Bernardo Silva in a deal worth less than €80 million, as per journalist Gerard Romero.
Silva, who has three years left on his deal at the Etihad Stadium, has been linked with the La Liga giants for quite a while. Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly met the player's agent Jorge Mendes earlier this month to negotiate a potential deal, as per Mundo Deportivo.
The Catalan giants were said to be interested in boosting their advances after the departure of midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
Earlier, The Athletic reported that Manchester United are close to signing the Dutchman for an initial fee of €75 million. However, De Jong is yet to finalize personal terms with the Red Devils.
Barcelona reportedly owe De Jong over €17 million in deferred salary payments after he agreed to take a pay cut during the COVID-19 pandemic, as per The Telegraph. The midfielder is seemingly reluctant to depart the club until he receives the outstanding amount.
Silva has lifted four Premier League trophies during his five-year stay at Manchester City. He has featured in 249 matches across all competitions for the Premier League champions, registering 48 goals and 50 assists.
Earlier this month, the Blaugrana secured the signings of forward Raphinha, midfielder Franck Kessie and defender Andreas Christensen. The club are also close to completing the signings of Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, as per MARCA.
Lionel Messi on his way back to Barcelona?
According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi has contacted Blaugrana head coach Xavi Hernandez to convey his desire to return to his former club. With Kylian Mbappe growing in his stature in Paris, life has seemingly become difficult for the 35-year-old.
The report also claims that PSG's stance on Neymar Jr.'s future and the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino has irked Messi as well. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has also not been impressed with his new boss Christophe Galtier's demanding code of conduct.
Following his surprise exit from Barcelona last summer, Messi signed a two-year deal with the option for an extra year at PSG. Last season, he registered 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances for the French giants across all competitions.