Barcelona agree two-year contract worth £11million a season with Chelsea defender - Reports

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with Barcelona, with the Blues skipper keen on moving back to Spain.

The 32-year-old nearly moved to Barcelona last summer before he signed a one-year contract extension with the west London outfit.

But it now appears that he may get his move to the Catalan giants. As per AS, Azpilicueta has agreed to a two-year deal with Barcelona with £11 million a season.

As per AS, Azpilicueta has agreed to a two-year deal with Barcelona with £11 million a season.

It follows the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who are both heading to La Liga.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid whilst Christensen is on his way to Barca.

Azpilicueta looks set to join Christensen at the Nou Camp once Chelsea's takeover is wrapped up.

A consortium led by American businessman Tedd Boehly has reached an agreement to take ownership of the club from Roman Abramovich. Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March.

This led to suspensions on Chelsea's transfer activities and contractual operations. This in turn mostly led to the departure of Rudiger who Thomas Tuchel wanted to keep as the German's contract expires this summer.

Azpilicueta to Barcelona as FREE agent.



Rudiger to Real Madrid as FREE agent.



Chelsea will miss these guys.

Azpilicueta has become a Blues legend during his 10 years at Stamford Bridge since joining from Marseille in 2012.

The Spaniard has won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League twice, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

The veteran defender has made 471 appearances and became the club-captain in 2019.

Chelsea eyeing replacements with Cesar Azpilicueta potentially heading towards Barcelona

Jules Kounde (left) is a reported target

Cesar Azpilicueta's potential departure from Stamford Bridge means Thomas Tuchel will be losing three of his defenders. It just leaves Thiago Silva, Trevor Chalobah and Malang Sarr as options in the heart of the German manager's defense.

The Blues are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements and have been linked with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

According to Tutto Mercato Web (via Football London) Chelsea are looking to offer £55 million plus add-ons for the 23-year-old.

Kounde has been in impressive form this season as he has made 28 La Liga appearances, scoring one goal and contributing an assist.

LDN @LDNFootbalI

• Pau Torres



• Jules Koundé

Tuchel is also considering a move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres. The Spaniard impressed in the Yellow Submarine's recent defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Express reports the Blues are looking to rival Manchester United for the Spaniard and could offer £50 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old has made 42 appearances for Unai Emery's side this season, scoring five goals. He has been vital in the Spanish side's defensive set-up.

