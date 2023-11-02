Barcelona aiming to hijack deal to sign 23-year-old who is close to joining Inter Milan – Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen to hijack a pre-contract deal to sign LOSC Lille star and Inter Milan target Tiago Djalo in the near future.

According to Fichajes.net, Xavi Hernandez's side are keeping close tabs on Djalo's contract situation at Lille. Although Inter Milan have advanced with talks to snap up the defender on a free transfer next summer, they could enter the scene to prepare a deal for the 23-year-old.

Barcelona, who added Inigo Martinez on a Bosman move to their ranks earlier this summer, still have close to two months to potentially hijack the Nerazzurri's deal to rope in the Portuguese. They could choose to convince Djalo to join them any time before the end of January.

Djalo, who is in the final eight months of his contract, has established himself as a crucial starter for Lille over the last couple of seasons. He has helped them lift one Ligue 1 title apart from one other trophy.

A right-footed centre-back blessed with heading and strength, Djalo is currently out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The Barcelona target helped his side keep seven shutouts in 26 games last season.

Barcelona's Pedri likened to Andres Iniesta

Speaking recently on Kick Game, Tottenham Hotspur star Yves Bissouma likened Pedri to Barcelona legend and current Emirates Club midfielder Andres Iniesta. He said (h/t Barca Universal):

"Pedri makes me think about Iniesta. When we played the friendly game against Barcelona, I came to Pedri after the game and told him, 'Give me your shirt because you are going to be one of the best midfielders in the world'."

Bissouma showered further praise on Pedri's dribbling ability, adding:

"They have [Frenkie] de Jong, and all of these players, all good, but when they have the ball, I know I want to go get it, but with this guy, he turns left, right, right, left. It was pre-season, and I don't think he played at 100%."

Pedri, 20, has established himself as one of the most promising playmakers in the world since his debut for the Catalans in 2020. He has helped them lift one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey crown so far.

A Las Palmas academy graduate, Pedri is currently out with a hamstring injury. He has made just two La Liga appearances this campaign, missing 12 games across competitions so far. He is believed to return to first-team action after the upcoming international break this month.