Barcelona aiming to offload 3 stars in summer as Hansi Flick plot major squad clear-out: Reports

Barcelona are preparing to offload Inaki Pena, Andreas Christensen, and Ansu Fati this summer, according to Fichajes. Hansi Flick is planning to streamline his squad at the end of the season and wants to let go of fringe players.

The Catalan side initially put their trust in Pena following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's knee injury last September. However, the LaLiga giants also roped in former Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny for the position.

The Spaniard has now fallen behind the veteran custodian in the pecking order. Pena's contract expires in 2026 and his future remains up in the air.

It now appears that Barcelona are ready to let him go. While the Catalans would prefer to offload him to a foreign club to secure a bigger fee, the player wants to stay in Spain.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen has appeared just once this season and is also in the final 18 months of his contract. The player seemingly doesn't fit into Hansi Flick's plans but has admirers in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Ansu Fati has also struggled for game time this campaign, appearing just eight times across competitions, only one of which was from the bench. While his contract runs until 2027, Barcelona have run out of patience with the Spanish forward and want to cash in on him this year.

Will Barcelona offload Jules Kounde this summer?

Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea have set their sights on Barcelona's Jules Kounde ahead of the summer window. The Blues are looking to add more steel to their backline this summer, and have identified the Frenchman as an option (via CaughtOffside).

Kounde has been indispensable for the Catalans this season, registering three goals and seven assists from 37 games. A center-back by trade, the 26-year-old has slotted in seamlessly in the right-back position for the LaLiga giants.

His efforts have convinced the Premier League giants, who are reportedly ready to offer €100m this summer to prise him away. Chelsea have mostly invested in players under the age of 23 of late, but are willing to make an exception for Kounde.

However, Barcelona will not entertain any offers for the Frenchman this year. The Catalan side's hierarchy, including president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco, consider the player untouchable.

As such a move is unlikely to materialize this summer. Moreover, the player is under contract until 2027, so the club are under no pressure to let him go.

