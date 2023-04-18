Barcelona among 3 clubs making Marco Asensio doubt his Real Madrid future: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly among three clubs chasing the signature of Real Madrid star Marco Asensio as the Spaniard's future hangs in the balance.

The Spain international has his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expiring this summer.

As reported by Fichajes, Real Madrid are desperate to keep the versatile attacker at the club and have made a lucrative offer to convince Asensio to stay.

However, the report also claims that the Spaniard is far from convinced regarding his future at the club due to a lack of game time.

Fichajes also claims that as many as three clubs, including Barcelona, are closely monitoring Asensio's situation as his future remains in doubt.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly an admirer of the versatile attacker and wants him on a free transfer.

With the Blaugrana looking to offload Ferran Torres, Raphinha, and Ansu Fati this summer, Asensio, on a free transfer, fits their vision for the summer.

Apart from the Catalan giants, Arsenal and AC Milan are also believed to be interested in the Real Madrid star.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Asensio and view him as a perfect player to bolster their squad as they prepare for Champions League football next season.

AC Milan are also understood to be keen on the Spaniard as Stefano Pioli looks to recruit a top-class right winger.

With Brahim Díaz potentially returning to Real Madrid this summer, Asensio could be a solid replacement for his compatriot at the San Siro.

Asensio has struggled for minutes this season and has featured for just 1485 minutes across competitions. However, the Barcelona target has still done quite well, having contributed 10 goals and six assists.

Bundesliga side have slapped €60 million price tag on Barcelona and Real Madrid target

Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig reportedly want €60 million to part ways with their star attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo (h/t Fichajes), the German side have quoted a €60 million price tag for Olmo only for Spanish teams. The figure reportedly rises to €70-75 million for non-Spanish teams as the 24-year-old continues to attract interest from across Europe.

Olmo looks set to leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season with Barcelona and Real Madrid strongly credited with interest in the star.

Olmo has registered 20 goals and 24 assists in 116 games for RB Leipzig till date since joining them from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020.

