Bundesliga club have set €60 million transfer price for Barcelona and Real Madrid target - Reports

It will reportedly take €60 million for Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig.

The aforementioned figure is Olmo's release clause for Spanish clubs, which will be activated this summer. The clause, as per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Fichajes), rises to €70-75 million for non-Spanish teams, including Manchester United, who are also interested in him.

Olmo looks set to leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season but there is still no clarity over his future. He could have outgrown Leipzig, with reports claiming he is eager to join a team competing for the top prizes.

The Spaniard spent seven years in Barcelona's youth academy before leaving for Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2014. A winter move to Leipzig in 2020 was the true starting point of his rise to prominence in European football.

Olmo has registered 20 goals and 24 assists in 116 games for Die Rotten Bullen since joining them. The highly versatile Spaniard can play anywhere across the frontline and in central midfield.

Potential suitors do have the option to wait for another season before signing the 24-year-old on a free transfer at the end of his contract next year. However, Leipzig will certainly know this summer could be their last big chance to cash in on him if he doesn't pen fresh terms.

Barcelona take on Getafe with the aim of regaining 13-point lead over Real Madrid

Barcelona already have one hand on the league title. Before the current gameweek, they led second-placed Real Madrid by 13 points with 10 games left in the season.

Los Blancos shaved the gap to 10 points yesterday (April 15) with a 2-0 win over Cadiz. The ball is now in Barcelona's court as they take on Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez later today (April 16).

A win here will see them regain their 13-point lead and ensure that they minimize their chances of a late, catastrophic slip-up in the title race. Barcelona do not have any other competition to focus on apart from La Liga.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are in the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna and have a 2-0 lead over Chelsea in their two-legged UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie.

They face the Blues in the return leg at Stamford Bridge on April 18, with Frank Lampard hopeful of a miraculous comeback in west London.

