Real Madrid monitoring situation of star who came through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring the situation of Dani Olmo at RB Leipzig, who spent seven years at Barcelona's famed La Masia academy.

As per Relevo, the versatile playmaker is frustrated by RB Leipzig's lack of competitiveness at the domestic and international levels. He has shown no desire to extend his stay with the German club beyond the summer of 2024 and views Real Madrid favorably.

Leipzig are fourth in the league table after 27 games and trail leaders Bayern Munich by 10 points. They were also swept aside by Manchester City (8-1 aggregate) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 earlier this season.

Olmo, who can play as a winger and a No. 10, is viewed as an ideal signing by Real Madrid to strengthen their attack in the long term. The 24-year-old is apparently inclined to prioritize a move to an ambitious club rather than just focus on money.

With four goals and six assists in 23 games across competitions this season, Olmo is one of Leipzig's most important players up front. His potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu could prove to be rather controversial, given his history with Barcelona.

The Terrassa-born winger joined La Masia in the summer of 2007 from Espanyol's youth academy and left for Dinamo Zagreb seven years later. He, of course, never made a senior appearance for the Catalan giants given he left them at the age of 16.

The 30-cap Spain international could, however, be an important player for Barcelona's direct rivals if he does join them this summer. Vinicius Junior is a fixed starter down the left flank but Los Blancos could use a natural winger to compete with Rodrygo Goes down the right wing.

Currently, Carlo Ancelotti prefers to use midfielder Federico Valverde in that position.

Real Madrid winger unlikely to join Barcelona - reports

Marco Asensio's contract at Real Madrid expires at the end of the season and a shock move to rivals Barcelona has been touted in recent months.

Asensio's agent Jorge Mendes and Barca president Joan Laporta are believed to share a cordial relationship. However, a recent report by Spanish outlet COPE (h/t BarcaUniversal) claims that Asensio has never considered Barcelona as a realistic option.

Hence, it is unlikely that the 27-year-old will join the Catalan club if he leaves Los Blancos in the near future. He is versatile and can play anywhere across the frontline along with being an able No. 10.

The Spaniard has struggled for regular starts under Carlo Ancelotti and can, hence, consider leaving the club as a free agent. His 22 La Liga appearances this season have amounted to just 872 minutes of action.

