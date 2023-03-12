Real Madrid star agrees to join Barcelona at the end of the season - Reports

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has decided he will join Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season, as per FootballTransfers.

He is reportedly angry with Los Blancos over a lack of playing time as he has started just 11 La Liga games this season. His contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs out this summer.

Raphinha is expected to be collateral damage if Asensio joins the Blaugrana. The Brazil international was signed for a fee of £50 million last summer but Barca are believed to be open to selling him after a disappointing season.

He has registered eight goals and nine assists in 36 games across competitions for his new club. Asensio could be a suitable replacement for him, given his ability to play down the flanks.

Barstool Football @StoolFootball MARCO ASENSIO WILL JOIN BARCELONA IN THE SUMMER MARCO ASENSIO WILL JOIN BARCELONA IN THE SUMMER 😱 https://t.co/G0DuaYKdBU

The versatile Spaniard can also play in the false nine role and as a No. 10. He could, hence, add severe depth to Barcelona's frontline alongside being Robert Lewandowski's backup.

Asensio has been at Real Madrid since joining them from RCD Mallorca in 2015. He has since scored 55 times and laid out 29 assists in 266 games across competitions for them.

The 27-year-old played in all four of Spain's 2022 FIFA World Cup matches. However, he would know his place in the national team could be at stake if he fails to garner regular minutes at club level.

He could become the first player to directly swap Real Madrid for Barcelona since Luis Enrique's free transfer to the latter in the summer of 1996.

Real Madrid put the pressure on Barcelona in title race after win vs Espanyol

Real Madrid secured a 3-1 La Liga win against Espanyol on Saturday (11 March) despite initially falling behind to Joselu's 8th-minute goal.

Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Marco Asensio scored to help their team shave the gap between themselves and Barcelona to just six points. The latter have 62 points from 24 games with a game in hand over manager Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Speaking after the full-time whistle at the Santiago Bernabeu, the former AC Milan manager admitted that it was a tough game. He said (h/t MadridUniversal):

"Yes, especially since the beginning was not very spectacular, then we came back, we controlled well, it was a good game. We needed to win yes or yes, we won it, now the next one."

The hosts kept 71% of the ball and managed 22 shots as compared to the visitors' 10. Madrid's next task is a second-leg UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash against Liverpool on 15 March after having won the first leg 5-2 at Anfield.

Poll : 0 votes