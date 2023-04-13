“Brainless footballing IQ”, “Absolute calamity of a footballer” – Chelsea fans blame 24-year-old teammate for Ben Chilwell’s red card vs Real Madrid

Fans have laid the blame on Marc Cucurella for Ben Chilwell's red card in Chelsea's 2-0 first-leg UEFA Champions League quarterfinal loss against Real Madrid earlier today (April 12).

Real Madrid opened the scoring in the 21st minute after a lofted ball from Daniel Carvajal found Vinicius Junior, whose shot was saved but found Karim Benzema on the rebound. The Frenchman made no mistake in scoring his fourth Champions League goal in seven games this season.

Chelsea's task of walking away from the Santiago Bernabeu with something to show for their efforts was further complicated by Chilwell's red card. Federico Valverde's lofted ball over the top saw Rodrygo Goes run in behind the defense in the 59th minute.

Cucurella completely lost the Brazil international's run, which left Chilwell with hardly any choice but to bring down the Real Madrid winger. The foul took place outside the box but was adjudged to have denied Los Blancos a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

The former Leicester City left-back was shown a straight red card as the Blues played the rest of the game with 10 men. Marco Asensio scored a record ninth goal as a substitute in the Champions League to put his team 2-0 up with 74 minutes on the clock.

Chelsea fans have seemingly held Cucurella responsible for Chilwell's red card as they believe his defending, or lack thereof, forced the latter to commit a clumsy pull-back on Rodrygo.

Here are some of the best reactions from their supporters to the England international's sending-off, as found on Twitter:

TLV @TheLampardView Chilwell the scapegoat for Cucurella's absolutely brainless footballing IQ Chilwell the scapegoat for Cucurella's absolutely brainless footballing IQ

ExpectedChelsea @ExpectedChelsea This is (at least) the second time this season Cucurella has caused a teammate to get a red card. First was Gallagher, now Chilwell.



An absolute calamity of a footballer. This is (at least) the second time this season Cucurella has caused a teammate to get a red card. First was Gallagher, now Chilwell.An absolute calamity of a footballer.

LERRY 👑 @_AsiwajuLerry Cucurella has not spent 10 minutes on the field and he already cost Chilwell a red card because of his overlapping. Cucurella has not spent 10 minutes on the field and he already cost Chilwell a red card because of his overlapping. https://t.co/kKYIxenmS2

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

59': Chilwell sent off trying to cover for Cucurella🟥



Not a good four minutes for Chelsea. 55': Cucurella replaces the injured Koulibaly59': Chilwell sent off trying to cover for Cucurella🟥Not a good four minutes for Chelsea. 55': Cucurella replaces the injured Koulibaly59': Chilwell sent off trying to cover for Cucurella🟥Not a good four minutes for Chelsea. 😬 https://t.co/lqAVPISi4p

Football Connesouoir @KierDoyle Chilwell gets done because Cucurella is legitimately the worst player on the field Chilwell gets done because Cucurella is legitimately the worst player on the field

Felix @FelixJohnston_ That red card is completely on Cucurella btw, just seen a replay, he loses Rodrygo terribly & then doesn’t have the athleticism to catch him, which Chilwell does & then has to take him down That red card is completely on Cucurella btw, just seen a replay, he loses Rodrygo terribly & then doesn’t have the athleticism to catch him, which Chilwell does & then has to take him down

Cucurella came on the pitch just four minutes before Chilwell's red card to replace the injured Kalidou Koulibaly in central defense. One can expect the 24-year-old Spaniard to start at left-back in the return leg at Stamford Bridge on April 18 considering the Englishman will be suspended.

Frank Lampard hopeful Chelsea can beat Real Madrid in return leg

Chelsea's caretaker boss Frank Lampard hasn't let a 2-0 away loss against Real Madrid get his hopes down.

The English tactician still believes the Blues have what it takes to spring a surprise at Stamford Bridge against the 14-time Champions League winners. Speaking after the game, Lampard told BT Sport (h/t BBC):

"Special things can happen at Stamford Bridge. We have to believe. There is a lot there for us, as good a team as they are. There's a bit of a lack of belief. The players don't know how good they are."

Stamford Bridge hasn't been a fortress for Chelsea recently, with the Blues winning just four out of their last 11 home games across competitions. Nevertheless, they are undefeated at home in the Champions League this term, with three wins and one draw.

