Marco Asensio sets record after scoring off the bench for Real Madrid against Chelsea

Marco Asensio scored a record ninth UEFA Champions League goal off the bench in Real Madrid's first-leg quarterfinal clash against Chelsea earlier today (April 12).

The Spanish playmaker was brought on in the 71st minute of the game for Rodrygo Goes with the score at 1-0. He made an instant impact and found the net three minutes later to seal a 2-0 home win for the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid executed a short corner which was played to the edge of the box by Vinicius Junior. The pass fell perfectly for Asensio, who slotted the ball in between Wesley Fofana's legs and beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga's reach.

According to @ESPNFC, this was the 27-year-old's ninth Champions League goal from the substitute's bench. No player in the history of the competition has more. He has scored 12 goals in 56 games in the competition, winning the title three times with Los Blancos.

Asensio is used to being named on the bench for Real Madrid recently. Carlo Ancelotti has handed the Spain international just 12 starts across competitions this campaign.

A lack of playing time could be a major reason behind Asensio not signing a new contract with Real Madrid. He could leave as a free agent once his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires this summer. Liverpool have been named as potential suitors as they aim to replace the exit-bound Roberto Firmino.

Chelsea's goal-scoring woes continue after Real Madrid loss

Chelsea are yet to score a single goal since Graham Potter's sacking following the Blues' 2-0 league loss against Aston Villa on April 1.

They have played three games across competitions since then, including a goalless draw against Liverpool and a 1-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Goals have been hard to come by all season for the west London giants, who have mustered a meager 29 goals in 30 Premier League games. None of their players have managed to hit double-digit figures for goals across competitions this campaign.

Only Raheem Sterling (seven) and Kai Havertz (nine) have scored more than thrice during that time, highlighting how poor Chelsea have been going forward. They will have to score at least twice at Stamford Bridge against Real Madrid on April 18 to have any hopes of qualification.

Chelsea are currently 11th in the league table and trail fourth-placed Manchester United by 17 points with a game in hand. Winning the Champions League this term is their only hope of qualifying for the competition next season.

