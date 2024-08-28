Barcelona among clubs keen on signing PSG midfielder this summer - Reports

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Atletico Madrid, FC Porto, and Barcelona are interested in signing Danilo Pereira from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Portuguese holding midfielder has been at PSG since 2020.

Atletico Madrid have already signed Conor Gallagher from Chelsea and are linked with a move for Manchester City's Matheus Nunes. Pereira is another player on Los Rojiblancos' radar, as per Hawkins.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have parted ways with Ilkay Gundogan this summer. The German midfielder has returned to Manchester City on a free transfer. La Masia graduate Marc Bernal, meanwhile, has suffered an ACL injury, meaning Hansi Flick might need to scout the market for midfield options.

FC Porto are also keeping tabs on the Portugal international's situation at PSG. Pereira previously made 202 appearances for the Liga Portugal giants.

Pereira has so far made 157 appearances for PSG, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists. Pereira has also played 74 games for the Portuguese national team. The 32-year-old plays as a defensive midfielder but can also deputize at centre-back.

The midfielder is currently in the final year of his contract with PSG and is valued at €8 million by Transfermarkt.

Barcelona release statement on Marc Bernal's injury

When Hansi Flick took over, fans expected him to sign a new pivot midfielder. Barcelona are yet to properly replace Sergio Busquets, who left the club last summer to join Inter Miami. La Blaugrana signed Oriol Romeu to replace the Barca legend, but the signing didn't work out and the Spaniard has returned to Girona on loan.

Flick suggested that he will rely on academy products Marc Casado and Marc Bernal to operate in the pivot of his midfield. Both youngsters were impressive in Barca's pre-season friendlies. However, in a devastating blow, Bernal suffered an unfortunate ACL injury in their La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano.

Barca released a statement on their official website, which read:

"Tests carried out on Wednesday have shown that the player Marc Bernal has a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and an associated injury to the lateral meniscus."

The statement added:

"In the coming days he will undergo a surgical procedure and when completed an update will be provided. Bernal started the game against Rayo Vallecano in week of La Liga and in injury time of the second half he was involved in a passage of play that led to him ending the game injured."

"A setback for the young midfielder who had started all three league games for the blaugranes so far his season."

