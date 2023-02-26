Barcelona and Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on former Real Madrid star ahead of summer transfer window- Reports

According to Fichajes, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on former Real Madrid superstar Angel Di Maria. Either Spanish club could make a move in the summer transfer window.

Di Maria has been impressive for Juventus this season. He recently scored a stunning hat-trick as the Old Lady defeated Nantes in the UEFA Europa League. He has scored seven goals and has provided six assists in 21 matches across campaigns this campaign.

Barcelona have Ousmane Dembele as their primary winger option. The Frenchman, however, is often injury prone and is currently nursing a knock. Raphinha, Ansu Fati, and Ferran Torres have failed to impress with their inconsistent showing and hence, Di Maria could be a good addition to Xavi's Arsenal.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, could lose Joao Felix to Chelsea on a permanent transfer in the summer. The Portuguese is currently on loan at the London club.

Di Maria has proven experience in Spanish football as well. He made 190 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 36 goals and providing 85 assists. Hence, his addition might be a huge plus for Barca or Atleti.

His contract with Juventus will expire in the summer and the possibility of having him for free could entice clubs to make a move.

Real Madrid fell further behind Barcelona after draw against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw in their latest La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid. They came into the game eight points behind Barcelona and could find themselves trailing by 10 points at the end of tonight as Barca play UD Almeria.

Carlo Ancelotti, however, refused to accept that the La Liga title race is over. He said after the match (via Los Blancos' official website):

"It's not goodbye to LaLiga. It's more complicated than before the match, but we have to fight and fight until the end. Now the cup is the most important thing because it's the next game and we are very close to a title. We're 270 minutes away from winning a title."

Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid 1-1

Real Madrid win the UCL



2018:

Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid 1-1

Real Madrid win the UCL



2023:

Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid 1-1

️ 2017:Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid 1-1Real Madrid win the UCL2018:Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid 1-1Real Madrid win the UCL2023:Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid 1-1

Los Blancos will return to action on March 2 as they take on Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey semi-final first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

