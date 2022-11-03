Barcelona and Atletico Madrid working on two deals with one of them involving Joao Felix - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix, with the club also working on another big deal.

As per OnzeTV3 (as per Barca Universal), the Blaugrana have been long-term admirers of the Portuguese forward. They have even previously attempted to sign him as recently as last year as part of the Antoine Griezmann deal. However, Atleti were keen on keeping Felix.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC What does the future hold for Joao Felix? 🤔 What does the future hold for Joao Felix? 🤔 https://t.co/nnvQI4I5Yc

Since his club-record £114.5 million move from Benfica in 2019 (Transfermarkt), the youngster has struggled to live up to expectations in the Spanish capital. Felix has netted just 31 times in 127 appearances since his arrival and is no longer a first-team regular, with Atletico struggling this season.

Felix has scored twice and provided three assists in his 16 appearances this term but has started less than half of his team's La Liga games across the campaign. Diego Simeone's side need to sell players following their early elimination from European football this season, which could open the door for Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have a flurry of attacking options in their ranks but as Memphis Depay is likely to leave in January, there could be room for Felix. There was speculation that a deal was unlikely due to the ugly nature of negotiations between the two clubs for Griezmann. However, it appears that the two sides are ready to do business again.

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Joao Felix needs a club that will make him expressive.



He's playing military football at Atletico Madrid. Joao Felix needs a club that will make him expressive. He's playing military football at Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona vice president offers full support for manager Xavi Hernandez

The Blaugrana legend is under pressure following his team's disappointing Champions League campaign, as they finished third in the group behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

However, Barca vice-president Rafael Yuste appears to have given the manager his full support despite the money that was spent in the summer.

Xavi's win rate after 50 games is just 56%, but Yuste claims Barcelona have 'complete confidence' in Xavi. He told AS:

“We have complete confidence in Xavi. We’re 100% behind him, my fellow board members share my view. Xavi is a home-grown coach who knows what he needs to do, who’s fighting with a team which is still a work in progress."

"We have all our hopes pinned on Xavi. He’s the coach that we want and he has a squad that will grow little by little. I am convinced that he will lead us to the trophies that the fans want and deserve.”

Poll : 0 votes