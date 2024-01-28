Barcelona attacker among several players who have fractured relationship with manager Xavi: Reports

Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski is reportedly one of a number of players who currently have a fractured relationship with club manager Xavi Hernandez.

Earlier on Saturday (January 27), Xavi confirmed that he is set to leave his post as the Blaugrana's manager at the end of the ongoing 2023-24 season. He broke the news in a press conference after his side's 5-3 home league loss against Villarreal.

Now, The Athletic has provided key details about the recent surprise development. Although the Barcelona stars have been publicly vocal about their support for Xavi, several players currently do not have a positive relationship with the ex-Blaugrana midfielder.

As per the aforementioned website, Lewandowski is one of many who have an on-and-off relationship with Xavi. The reported rift could be one of the reasons for the Pole striker's poor scoring form this season.

Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich for €45 million ahead of last season, helped Xavi lift the 2022-23 La Liga title. He netted 33 goals, including 23 in the league, in 46 games across all competitions on his way out to a domestic double past campaign.

However, the 35-year-old has struggled to live up to his usual standards so far this campaign. He has found the back of the net 13 times in 29 overall outings, scoring eight goals in 19 La Liga matches so far.

Xavi provides reason for leaving Barcelona

Speaking at a press conference, Xavi Hernandez revealed that he has decided to leave Barcelona for the sake of his boyhood club. He told reporters (h/t GOAL):

"It's time for change. As a Culé, I think that it's time to leave. I spoke with the board and the club today. I will leave on the 30th of June. I took this decision days ago. I already knew it. But it's time to make it public. I think the players could not free themselves up. I don't want to be a problem for the club, but the opposite. I think this decision will help unblocking the team and the mood in here."

Since the turn of the year, the Catalans have registered five wins and three losses in all competitions. However, their performances have often received flak and have shipped 19 goals in their last eight matches.

Barcelona, who won the La Liga title with 88 points last season, are in third spot in the 2023-24 table with 44 points from 21 outings. They are 10 points adrift league leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid right now.