Barcelona attacker asks to receive full salary before agreeing to terminate contract: Reports

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite has asked the club to pay him his full salary before approaching him with a letter of termination, a report from Sport has claimed. The Denmark international sees his contract run out in June 2024, meaning Barca are legally bound to pay his due wages if they wish to sever his contract.

Barcelona, who already had Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay at their disposal, have added Robert Lewandowski to their ranks this summer. Braithwaite was already an afterthought before the Pole’s arrival, and, now, he is not even in contention to play under Xavi.

As per the aforementioned report, Braithwaite wanted to remain at the Camp Nou and fight for a place in the team. Xavi, however, reportedly told him at the end of last season that he was not in his plans for the 2022-23 campaign.

The 31-year-old was then left off Barca’s pre-season squad list and the Catalan giants approached him with an offer of release, giving him the full freedom to pick his next club. The player supposedly received multiple offers from Spanish teams, but turned them all down as his demands were not yet met.

Braithwaite reportedly wants Barcelona to play his entire salary (until 2024) before the two parties can agree upon a mutual termination of contract. Barca tried to negotiate his exit, offering him a year of pay, but the player did not budge.

Xavi’s side are reportedly determined to offload the player this summer, even if they have to buy him out. Braithwaite, who joined the club for €18 million in February 2020 is supposedly not interested in the sporting project anymore. Xavi, too, presumably doesn’t want such a player around.

Barcelona reject Braithwaite has a massive offer from Saudi Arabia

Martin Braithwaite may very well be deemed surplus at the Camp Nou, but the player is not short of suitors.

As per Sport’s report, he has already rejected advances from Spanish clubs, but there is one particular offer that could be too good for him to turn down.

It is believed that a Saudi Arabian club are interested in signing him and are prepared to pay him thrice his current salary at Barca.

If Braithwaite gets Barcelona to give him his due salary and then agrees to join the Saudi side, he could end up securing his financial future for the foreseeable future.

