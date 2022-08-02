WATCH: Bayern Munich fans shout "Hala Madrid" as Lewandowski returns to say final goodbye after Barcelona switch

A section of Bayern Munich fans directed "Hala Madrid" chants at Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski as he returned to Bavaria to say his final goodbyes. "Hala Madrid" is Real Madrid’s most celebrated war cry, one that generally antagonizes even the most level-headed Barcelona supporters.

Drawing curtains to a painfully prolonged transfer saga, Lewandowski joined Barca from Bayern for a €45 million fee on July 19. After scoring 344 goals in 375 appearances for the club across competitions over the last eight years, Lewandowski could easily be dubbed a Bayern Munich legend. However, the Poland international’s controversial exit has seemingly taken a toll on his stature at the club.

Leading up to his transfer, Lewandowski publicly expressed his desire to leave the club and declared that he could not imagine “good cooperation” anymore (via the Athletic). His conduct in the final weeks as a Bayern player seemingly ticked off many fans. A section of such Bayern faithful were presumably present in Munich on Tuesday (August 2), chanting “Hala Madrid” when the 33-year-old was spotted leaving after bidding his former teammates adieu.

Here’s how it unfolded:

The Barcelona ace left Bayern Munich as one of their most decorated players, winning eight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy, amongst other honors, between 2014 and 2022.

Lewandowski could win over Barcelona fans by scoring next Sunday

On Sunday, August 7, Barcelona will take on Pumas UNAM in the one-off Joan Gamper Trophy final. The game will mark the former Borussia Dortmund man’s first appearance for the Blaugrana at the Camp Nou. A commendable performance in Barca’s customary pre-season friendly would go a long way in helping him win over his new fans.

The former Bayern ace has so far featured in three games for the Blaugrana (all pre-season friendlies). He has shown a few glimpses of his brilliant self, but he is yet to find the back of the net for his new employers.

9.30am CEST, Spotify Camp Nou opens to the public

11am CEST, presentation begins

𝗟𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗸𝗶's presentation timetable

9.30am CEST, Spotify Camp Nou opens to the public

11am CEST, presentation begins

12pm CEST, press conference

Irrespective of the quality of the player, it takes time to settle in at a new club, and the 33-year-old is no exception. Mexican outfit Pumas UNAM are unlikely to make life difficult for the Catalans, both in attack and in defense.

If Barca find their rhythm, their new sharpshooter should have plenty of opportunities to hit the back of the net. The forward must make sure the chances do not go begging in front of an expectant Camp Nou crowd.

