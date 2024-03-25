Barcelona attacker doesn’t feel respected by fans, board members and the press: Reports

Barcelona winger Raphinha doesn't feel respected by the fans, board members and the press, according to Sport (via Barca Universal).

The Brazilian winger hasn't enjoyed stellar times since arriving at Camp Nou in the summer of 2022 from Leeds United for a reported €58 million. In his first season with the Catalan club, he made 50 appearances across competitions, bagging 10 goals and 12 assists.

Following that, Raphinha has racked up just five goals in the 2023/24 campaign in 28 matches across competitions. Due to his underwhelming performances, the attacker has also been linked with a move away from Spain.

Expand Tweet

Amid these issues, Sport claim that Raphinha has drawn interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. The same report suggests that the Saudi Arabian side are willing to table a bid of up to €100 million.

Despite these rumors, it's unlikely that the Brazilian would wish for a move to the Middle East, given he's still 27 years old. A return to the Premier League could be on the cards for Raphinha, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also looking to secure his services.

The player himself seemingly wishes to remain with Barcelona and prove his worth to the club. He remains contracted with the Catalans till the summer of 2027, and it would take a significant amount to complete a deal for the forward.

Joao Cancelo lavishes praise on Barcelona teammate

Joao Cancelo

Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo, who is currently with Barcelona, lavished praise on club and Portugal teammate Joao Felix. The pair have played 50 matches together across competitions, bagging one joint goal contribution.

Both stars are on loan with the Blaugrana till the end of the season, after which they may sign permanently for the Spanish giants. Speaking about Felix, Cancelo said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"This year I started getting to know Joao a little better and he is very hard working guy and I never expected that. Sometimes players with a lot of talent don't tend to work hard and he is the opposite."

"Joao has qualities that you rarely see in other players and he is on the right path. Every time Joao Felix comes into the game he throws the opposition off balance, he has a magic touch on the ball and traits of genius."

Felix has made 34 appearances across competitions for Barcelona this season, bagging nine goals and five assists. Expect him to feature for the club when they host Las Palmas on March 30.