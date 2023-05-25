Barcelona attacker emerges as priority target for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen: Reports

Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen has identified Barcelona attacker Abde Ezzalzouli as their top target ahead of the summer transfer window, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Ezzalzouli rose through the ranks at Barcelona after joining them from Hercules CF for €2 million in 2021. He made his senior debut for the club in their 1-1 La Liga draw against Alaves in October 2021 and has since made 12 appearances across competitions for them.

The Blaugrana sent the winger out on loan to CA Osasuna for the 2022-23 season last summer to allow him to gain more first-team experience. He has impressed in Navarre so far, bagging six goals and two assists in 31 games across competitions,

Catalonian daily SPORT claimed in January that Xavi's side intend to keep Ezzalzouli, 21, in their team after being impressed by his performances. However, the attacker does not want to return to the Camp Nou if he is not trusted by the manager, according to the same newspaper last month.

Hence, there are doubts about the Morocco international's long-term future with the La Liga champions. Spanish outlet Relevo claimed in February that Premier League club Nottingham Forest are interested in signing him. Meanwhile, there have been suggestions that Barcelona could raise €40 million by selling the youngster.

It has now emerged that Leverkusen view Ezzalzouli as a top target ahead of the 2023-24 season. According to the aforementioned source, the German club's manager Xabi Alonso appreciates the youngster's profile and wants him to move to the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen have four senior wingers in their ranks in the shape of Moussa Diaby, Amine Adli, Karim Bellarabi and Callum Hudson-Odoi. However, Bellarabi will leave the club when his contract ends next month, while Hudson-Odoi's loan deal runs out at the same time. Diaby has interest from Newcastle United and Arsenal and Adli has been linked with a move away as well.

How did Barcelona loanee Abde Ezzalzouli fare in his last game for Osasuna?

Abde Ezzalzouli's last appearance for Osasuna came in their La Liga clash against Almeria on May 13. The Barcelona loanee scored once that day, helping his team earn a 3-1 win.

Apart from finding the back of the net, Ezzalzouli made six dribbles, the most by any player in the game. He completed 16 of 20 passes attempted with an accuracy of 80% and also recorded one key pass.

No player across both teams attempted (18) and won (9) as many ground duels as the Moroccan. The former Hercules man also made one tackle, aiding his team in defense. However, he lost possession 25 times, the most in the game.

Ezzalzouli will be determined to end his loan stint with Osasuna on a high. The club face Athletic Bilbao, Getafe and Girona in their remaining La Liga games.

