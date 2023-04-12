Barcelona set to receive €40 million offer for 21-year-old star in move that could help in Lionel Messi transfer: Reports 

Barcelona could reportedly receive up to €40 million by selling Abde Ezzalzouli, which could help the club bring Lionel Messi back from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ezzalzouli, 21, is currently out on loan at Osasuna. The winger has been in impressive form during his time away. He has scored five goals and has provided two assists in 26 matches across competitions this term.

However, he might find it hard to make a place for himself in Barca's first team next season. As per El Nacional, considering their dire financial situation, the Blaugrana might look to cash in on Ezzalzouli to gather some much-needed funds.

Selling the youngster could help the Catalan club raise as much as €40 million. The funds could be used in Barcelona's operation to bring Lionel Messi back to Spotify Camp Nou.

Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with PSG and is yet to pen a new deal regarding his extension. He has been widely linked with a move away in the summer.

He has registered 19 goals and 18 assists in 34 appearances across competitions for PSG this season.

Barcelona dressing room have revealed their stance on Lionel Messi's return

Barcelona's dressing room reportedly unanimously want Lionel Messi to make a return to the club. The Argentine ace left through the back door in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rule.

Speaking about Messi's potential return, a source told The Atheltic:

“We’re crazy for Lionel Messi to return, we’re going to do everything we can to bring him back to Barcelona.”

Another senior club source claimed:

“Messi is still a long way from being close, and saying anything else wouldn’t be true.”

Yet another source said on the matter:

“It’s not just about Messi’s potential signing, all the operations we would like to consider in the summer will strongly rely on the position Tebas and La Liga take regarding this viability plan and our salary limit.”

Messi scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for the Blaugrana before leaving in 2021. He is widely regarded as Barca's greatest-ever player as he helped them win numerous trophies.

