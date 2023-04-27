Barcelona attacker facing uncertain future amid rumors of PSG superstar Lionel Messi's return: Reports

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Barcelona due to Lionel Messi's possible return. The Catalan side no longer consider the Polish Hitman an untouchable player and are ready to cash in for the right offer.

As per a report in El Nacional, Xavi wants to play Messi as a center-forward if he returns. The Blaugrana are confident of sealing a deal for the Argentine in the summer, and the manager is already making plans for next season.

However, the move to bring the PSG star back to Camp Nou could see Lewandowski's future hang by a thread. The former Bayern Munich star may not remain in the club's plans for the future and could be sold just a year after joining them.

The Catalan side are willing to sell the forward to raise funds to get in line with La Liga's wage limits. The possible sale of the striker will also reduce their wage bill by a huge margin and help in registering new contracts of Gavi and Ronald Araujo.

Barcelona manager Xavi on possible Lionel Messi return

Barcelona manager Xavi was quizzed about Lionel Messi's possible return to Camp Nou in March. He was quick to claim that there was no clear path to bring the Argentine back, but hinted that he wanted it done.

He was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"It will depend on many factors. We must see what the Financial Fair Play rules allow us to do. There are many things at stake but I think the most important factor will be Leo's desire to come back here. Leo knows this is his home and that our doors are open, and that we will be delighted if he decides to come back to Barca. But it depends on many factors."

When quizzed in October last year, Xavi said:

"With Leo, let's see, but it's not the moment to talk about it right now. You know the love I have for him. He is a friend and I will always wish him the best. Barca is his home, but we're not doing him any favours speaking about [his future], either. Let's leave him in peace to enjoy his time in Paris and wish him all the best."

Xavi and Barcelona president Joao Laporta have been pushing for Lionel Messi's return and chances of the move going through are reportedly high this summer.

