Barcelona attacker hires psychologist to recapture best form amid struggles on and off the pitch: Reports

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has hired a psychologist to restore his confidence and get back to his best, Spanish outlet Diario Sport has reported.

Torres, who joined the Blaugrana in January 2022, has not been at his best this season. The Spain international has featured in 22 games for the Catalans in all competitions, scoring only five goals and providing a single assist. He came on as a substitute in the La Liga clashes against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid and watched on from the bench as Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup final.

Torres demonstrated questionable behavior in Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Atletico, with him rugby-tackling Stefan Savic and later dragging the player by the hair. He was deservedly sent off, alongside an equally aggressive Savic, in injury time. Torres will miss matches against AD Ceuta FC (Copa del Rey), Getafe (La Liga), and Girona (La Liga) as a result of his straight red card.

According to Diario Sport, the Spanish forward acknowledges that he is not at his best and has hired a psychologist to get out of the slump he finds himself in. It is believed that he is not in the best mental shape right now and his confidence has also taken a hit.

With Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, and even Gavi possessing the ability to occupy the wide areas, Torres needs to get back to his best as soon as possible. Else, he runs the risk of edging toward the transfer list, which has been the case with his teammate Memphis Depay.

Barcelona reportedly want Goncalo Guedes to replace Memphis Depay

According to multiple reports in Spain, Memphis Depay is set to join Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window. Spanish outlet Diario AS has reported that the club are already contemplating signing a replacement, with Goncalo Guedes emerging as a favorite.

As per the report, Xavi is fond of the Wolverhampton Wanderers player, who enjoyed an impressive spell in Spain in Valencia’s colors. Furthermore, it has been claimed that the Portuguese ace has already spoken with Xavi and has green-lit the move.

Barcelona would reportedly look to sign the player on a six-month loan with an option to make his stay permanent in the summer.

