Barcelona forward Ansu Fati reportedly wants to continue with the team despite receiving plenty of offers from other clubs.

According to SPORT journalist Ferran Correas (via Barca Universal), Fati's agent Jorge Mendes has seen some 'interesting offers' arrive for his client. Mendes plans to study these offers in the summer. The Blaugrana are also rumored to be open to selling the Spaniard.

However, Fati is reportedly keen to continue at his boyhood club despite his reduced game-time and struggles this season. The versatile attacker's current contract at the Spotify Camp Nou runs until the summer of 2027, so Barcelona could command a massive fee for him.

His recent form and injury issues mean that the Catalans are reportedly open to selling him if offers of around €40 million and more arrive at their table. According to the aforementioned report, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur have all shown interest in the forward.

Fati broke onto the scene in 2019 as one of the most exciting recent talents to emerge from La Masia in recent years. He was viewed by many as a vital piece in the club's future due to his explosivity and eye for goal.

However, long-term injuries to his knee and hamstring have seen the forward's stock fall massively though he is still only 20 years of age. Fati played just 25 combined matches across competitions in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

He has enjoyed a better campaign fitness-wise this time around. However, the Spaniard's bursts of pace and confidence both seem to have taken a hit and he has started in just 13 of his 41 appearances this term. Averaging less than 40 minutes per game, he has recorded only seven goals and three assists.

"We have to be patient" - Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez on Ansu Fati's struggles this season

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has also thrown his weight behind Ansu Fati on multiple occasions this season despite not giving him a lot of minutes. The most recent instance of the same came last month when he was questioned about Fati potentially joining Manchester United.

Xavi responded (as quoted by News18):

"No, no, no. Things will work out for him, we have to be patient. Ansu is a spectacular asset to the club. We trust him a lot, he is working very well. I am very happy with his tremendous mentality in training, but be patient. He is 20 years old and needs time, like everyone else.

"Things will work out for him, now is not the time to talk about sales."

Fati will hope to get his eighth goal of the season when Barcelona face Getafe away from home in their next La Liga match on Sunday, April 16. The attacker has scored just once in his last 16 league appearances.

