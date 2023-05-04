Barcelona attacker linked with Premier League return as Arsenal and Aston Villa declare interest: Reports

Premier League clubs Arsenal and Aston Villa are interested in signing Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Torres joined the Blaugrana from English giants Manchester City for €55 million in January 2022. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for the attacker as he has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for the La Liga giants.

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha's arrivals last summer pushed Torres down the pecking order. It is worth noting that 23 of the Spain international's 41 appearances this season have come off the bench.

Torres has thus proved to be an underwhelming signing for Barcelona despite the financial outlay. This has put his future at the Camp Nou in doubt, although his contract runs until June 2027.

There are suggestions that the Blaugrana are keen to cash in on the former Manchester City man this summer. Xavi's side reportedly want to sell him to raise funds to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi.

It appears Torres will not be short of options if he leaves the Camp Nou this summer. According to the aforementioned source, he has attracted transfer interest from Arsenal.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of the Spaniard, as per the report. With Reiss Nelson possibly on his way out, the North London giants could bring in Torres to bolster their options in attack.

Apart from Arsenal, Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in the Barcelona attacker. The club's hierarchy are prepared to back Unai Emery in the transfer window after the manager transformed the team from relegation-battlers to top-six contenders. Villa have won 13 and drawn three of their 21 Premier League games since Emery took charge last November.

The Birmingham-based club are reportedly set to rope in Blaugrana director of football Mateu Alemany ahead of the 2023-24 season. Hence, Villa are expected to be in the race to sign Torres.

Arsenal target Ferran Torres played for Manchester City before joining Barcelona

Manchester City signed Ferran Torres from La Liga club Valencia for an initial sum of €23 million in 2020. The attacker remained on the Cityzens' books for a year and a half before joining Barcelona.

Torres made 43 appearances across competitions during his time with the Premier League giants, bagging 16 goals and four assists. He helped the club win two trophies, including one Premier League title.

It remains to be seen if Torres is interested in returning to England, with Arsenal and Aston Villa said to be keen on signing him.

