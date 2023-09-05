Barcelona attacker rejected chance to join Liverpool as part of Darwin Nunez swap deal: Reports 

Barcelona's on-loan attacker Joao Felix reportedly turned down the opportunity to join Liverpool in a swap deal with Darwin Nunez.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Reds were keen on signing Felix from Atletico Madrid before he made a transfer deadline-day switch to Barca. Jurgen Klopp's side were prepared to send Nunez in the opposite direction in a swap deal.

However, Felix, 23, rejected the move as he wanted to join Barcelona the club of his dreams. The Catalan giants eventually got a deal over the line, signing the Portugal international on a season-long loan.

Liverpool's interest and willingness to part with Nunez, 24, is intriguing as the Uruguayan striker only arrived at Anfield last summer. He cost the Reds a club-record £85 million from Benfica. He has started his sophomore season off in superb fashion with two goals and one assist in four league games.

Nunez took time settling in on Merseyside but in some impressive performances last season. He bagged 15 goals and four assists in 42 games across competitions.

This was a stark contrast to the dismal campaign Felix endured as he was cast out of the Wanda Metropolitano. He joined Chelsea on loan in January but failed to impress, with just four goals in 20 matches across competitions.

It's claimed that Felix also snubbed interest from Manchester United, Aston Villa, and clubs from the Saudi Pro League as he waited for Barcelona. He was once heralded as one of the most exciting talents in European football while at Benfica.

The Portuguese attacker won the Golden Ball award in 2019 and was tipped to become Atleti's next superstar. That didn't happen as he failed to click with Diego Simeone's playing style. He made 131 appearances under the Argentine coach, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists.

Mark Schwarzer explains why Liverpool's Mohamed Salah won't be joining Barcelona

Mohamed Salah could be headed to Saudi.

There is a ton of uncertainty over the future of Mohamed Salah as he is being targeted by Al Ittihad. According to Sky Sports, the Saudi giants are prepared to offer as much as £200 million for the Liverpool superstar after seeing a £150 million bid fail.

Salah, 31, has been at Anfield since 2017 and has become a Kop hero during that time. He has bagged 188 goals and 81 assists in 309 games across competitions. This includes two goals and two assists in four league games already this season.

The Egyptian star has been linked with an exit from Anfield over the years although Saudi was never an option up until now. A switch to La Liga to either Barcelona or Real Madrid was more of a possibility.

However, former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer doesn't think he will join either of the El Clasico rivals should he leave Liverpool. He told BBC Radio 5 Live:

“I don’t think Mo Salah would be interested in leaving Liverpool for any other club, certainly not in the Premier League. And, outside of that, would he still have the opportunity to go to a Real Madrid or a Barcelona, or whoever else there is?"

Schwarzer added:

“Barcelona, absolutely not. It’s not going to happen. And Real Madrid, I don’t think so. I think they have moved in a different direction. Kylian Mbappe is their target and that’s where it’s going.”

Barca are currently enduring financial issues that have led them to sign many free agents or players on loan. The likes of Ilkay Gundogan (free), Inigo Martinez (free), Joao Cancelo (loan), and Felix (loan) have all arrived this summer.