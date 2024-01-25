Barcelona attacker was in tears after 4-2 Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club: Reports

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal reportedly broke down in tears following their 4-2 Copa del Rey quarter-final defeat at Athletic Club on Wednesday (January 24).

The Blaugrana, who are third with 44 points from 20 La Liga games this term, went 1-0 down after Gorka Guruzeta's 1st-minute opener in the recent cup tie. However, Robert Lewandowski equalized in the 26 minute after a failed clearance ricocheted off his left boot.

Six minutes later, Yamal dribbled past two Athletic players and scored from a great left-footed curling effort. The 16-year-old went on to miss two gilt-edged chances in the 65th and the 86th minutes respectively.

After the clash was tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation time, Athletic made the most of their home support at the San Mames. Inaki Williams scored in the 105th minute and his brother Nico bagged another in the 120th minute of extra-time of the Copa del Rey encounter.

According to Cadena SER, Yamal was in tears after the end of Barcelona's recent match. Blaugrana president Joan Laporta apparently consoled the young attacker and told him that he was proud of his outing.

Following his club's cup exit, the teenager took to social media to apologise for his mistakes before the start of extra-time. He posted on an Instagram story (h/t Barca Blaugranes):

"We left everything on the pitch. I'm sorry for the mistakes, Culés. We have to keep working, I don't know any other way."

At a post-game press conference, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez suggested that Yamal should not be blamed for his team's 4-2 loss. He commented (h/t Barca Blaugranes):

"I am disappointed not to take the chances at 2-2, but there is nothing to blame the kid for. He is a kid of 16 who is playing amazingly. He generates [the chances] himself."

Yamal, who is a four-cap Spain international, has started 12 of his 29 appearances for Barcelona this campaign. He has bagged three goals and laid out five assists in 1,381 minutes of first-team action so far.

Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi pops up as target for Manchester City following recent debut

According to AS, Manchester City are keeping tabs on Barcelona centre-back Pau Cubarsi's development in the ongoing season. City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be personally monitoring the star's progress.

A right-footed ball-playing defender, the La Masia product could prove to be a good addition for Manchester City. He could learn from the likes of Ruben Dias and John Stones to help accelerate his development.

Cubarsi, 17, made his senior debut in his boyhood club's 3-1 Copa del Rey last-16 win over Unionistas CF on January 18. Since then, he has made two appearances for Xavi Hernandez's side across competitions.