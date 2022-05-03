Barcelona attacker 'very upset' with his lack of game time in recent weeks: Reports 

Barcelona forward Adama Traore is extremely unhappy with how his loan spell has gone at the Camp Nou, according to reports.

The 26-year-old was left as an unused substitute in the Blaugrana's recent 2-1 win over Mallorca. He has only played nine times since his temporary move from Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

Traore is still yet to score since his return, and Sport has reported via Sport Witness that the winger is 'very upset' with manager Xavi Hernandez. He was spotted talking with Xavi's brother Oscar following the Mallorca victory.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ ) Adama Traore was unhappy after not getting minutes against Mallorca, due to which he was seen speaking with the second coach after the game. #FCB ) Adama Traore was unhappy after not getting minutes against Mallorca, due to which he was seen speaking with the second coach after the game. @rsalmurri (🌕) Adama Traore was unhappy after not getting minutes against Mallorca, due to which he was seen speaking with the second coach after the game. @rsalmurri #FCB 🇪🇸

The outlet wrote that 'it seems very difficult' for Traore to be kept by Barcelona beyond his current loan spell, due to the tight finances at the Catalonian giants. One option could involve a potential swap deal involving Francisco Trincao, who is currently on-loan at Molineux.

Having left Barca for Aston Villa in 2015, the Spanish international initially started well upon his return to the club, having played in his first five La Liga games.

However, Traore hasn't started a top-flight match since February 27, and has only played 48 minutes since mid-March, following the return to form of fellow winger Ousmane Dembele. Traore is out of contract at Wolves next summer.

Barcelona forward explains decision to leave Manchester City

Traore's fellow January arrival Ferran Torres has enjoyed a more fruitful start to life at the Blaugrana, having scored seven times and providing seven assists in his 22 appearances so far.

The 22-year-old left Man City in January having failed to ever nail down a regular starting spot in Pep Guardiola's side. The likes of Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez were all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Torres has slotted nicely into Xavi's team since signing for the Spanish giants, and has discussed his decision to leave City in an interview with Sports Illustrated (via The Manchester Evening News).

The winger stated:

"I feel good. It's a little hard to move clubs in January, but Manchester City let me leave easily".

He added:

"(City) were winning everything, but when you don't have the opportunities you want, you consider other options. Xavi wanted me, and it was a no-brainer."

Torres admitted upon his unveiling at the Camp Nou that he used the Cityzens as a stepping stone to one day return to Spanish football, admitting (as per Manchester Evening News):

"I've always said it, it was very clear to me. I went to City to return to one of the greats in Spain. I was prepared to assume this responsibility. I want to return Barcelona to the place where it deserves."

total Barça @totalBarca



Coming into this match:

• 4 consecutive games without a shot on target

• 480 minutes without a goal

• 1 successful dribble in his last 3 matches.



[Stats via Ferran Torres desperately needs a goal tonight.Coming into this match:• 4 consecutive games without a shot on target• 480 minutes without a goal• 1 successful dribble in his last 3 matches.[Stats via @FerminSuarez03 Ferran Torres desperately needs a goal tonight.Coming into this match:• 4 consecutive games without a shot on target• 480 minutes without a goal• 1 successful dribble in his last 3 matches.[Stats via @FerminSuarez03] https://t.co/h9bhcf6XhT

Edited by Arnav