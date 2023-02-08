Barcelona attacker worried about role in team amid interest from Manchester United and other European giants: Reports

As reported by Helena Condis, Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati is concerned regarding his role in Xavi Hernandez's side. The Spanish journalist also reported that a host of top European clubs have contacted Fati's agent Jorgen Mendes regarding his situation.

However, the transfer expert has reaffirmed that Barcelona do not have any plans to part ways with the youngster.

A number of recent reports have suggested that the Blaugrana could be willing to offload Fati this summer, with the youngster not being able to impress on a weekly basis.

Fati has stayed injury-free throughout this season but has mostly been limited to a squad role under Xavi Hernandez. The 20-year-old has started just nine games across competitions for the Catalan giants this season while coming on as a substitute on 22 occasions.

The fleet-footed winger has scored six goals and produced three assists in a total of 1126 minutes of playing time.

Helena Condis Edo @HelenaCondis Ansu Fati preocupado por su papel en el equipo.



Varios Clubes europeos han llamado a su agente: interesándose por su situación actual.



En el Área Deportiva aseguran que NO está en venta.



Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Bayern Munich and a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, are all monitoring the youngster's situation at Camp Nou.

Following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in the summer and Ousmane Dembele renewing his deal, Fati's minutes have been limited this season.

The youngster was widely regarded as the future of Barcelona when he emerged onto the scene as a teenager, but his stock has drastically fallen in recent times. The Spain international has had terrible luck with injuries in his young career and has already missed a total of 84 games due to injury problems.

Fati's agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly warned Barca that his client could head for the exit door if he does not get more playing time.

The 20-year-old has featured in a total of 89 games for the Blaugrana till date, scoring 25 goals and providing nine assists.

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman makes salty claim regarding the club

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has lauded the Blaugrana’s performances this season, attributing their success to new signings.

The former Barca defender also claimed that he did not get as much support during his tenure at Camp Nou. Speaking on the 'Andy van der Meijde - Official' YouTube channel, Koeman said:

“Barça are doing great. I watched Barcelona vs Real Madrid, they played amazing football. They were so good," Koeman said.

“But, yeah.. if you get 10 up to 12 new players.. things get a little easier. It depends on the quality of your squad. During my time that was different.”

