Barcelona to back out of race for €60 million Chelsea target because of Lamine Yamal - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly going to withdraw from the race to sign Brazilian wonder kid Estevao Willian, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Popularly called "Messinho", the 16-year-old winger is considered the next big thing coming out of the South American country. This season, the youngster managed to break into Palmeiras' senior team and has made five appearances so far.

Estevao has also expressed his desire to play for the Blaugrana, who were seemingly laying the groundwork to bring him to Camp Nou. However, SPORT now claims that the Catalans have backed out from this race due to Lamine Yamal's emergence this season (via Barcal Universal).

Also aged 16, the Spanish attacker plays at the same position as Estevao, and the Brazilian's signing could halt Yamal's development. It is believed that much of Barcelona's future is going to be built around the talented Spanish wide player.

This season, Yamal managed to break into the first team and has enjoyed a consistent run of games. He's impressed during this period, having appeared in 40 matches across competitions for Xavi, scoring six goals and assisting seven.

The report further states that the Blaugrana would have to spend €60 million to acquire Estevao's services. Given that he would only arrive in 2025 and play the same role as Yamal, the club's management believes this money could be used to strengthen other areas.

Raphinha wishes to remain at Barcelona, amid Premier League links - Reports

Raphinha in action

Barcelona winger Raphinha reportedly wishes to remain at the club amid rumors linking him with a return to the Premier League. The emergence of Lamine Yamal has seen the Brazilian attacker struggle for consistent game time this season.

As a result, he's started just 13 La Liga matches and four in the Champions League for the club this campaign. With the Catalan side also looking to better their financial situation, moving Raphinha on wouldn't be the worst option.

However, SPORT claims that the ex-Leeds United player wishes to fight for his place at Camp Nou amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool, among others.

Since his reported €58 million move from Elland Road to Barcelona in the summer of 2022, Raphinha has made 79 appearances across competitions. From those matches, he's bagged 16 goals and 22 assists, numbers that the Catalans would've expected to be higher after the Brazilian's initial arrival.

