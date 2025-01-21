Barcelona have barred players from interacting with one set of fans amid rising tensions: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly banned their first-team players from interacting with the radical fan group, Grada d’animacio, due to their recent fallout with Joan Laporta and the Barca board. The fan group has provided regular and vocal support to the Catalan side during their games over the years.

The Grada d’animacio comprises four fan groups, namely the Almogàvers, Front 532, Nostra Ensenya, and Supporters Barça. They are well-known for being present at Barcelona's fixtures and passionately supporting the Catalan outfit.

However, their relationship with the current board has deteriorated this season. Barca have demanded the fan group to reimburse them with €21,000 which the club had to pay due to their offensive behavior and controversial chants last season.

Trending

However, Grada d’animacio refused to pay the money, leading to them being barred from the Montjuic Stadium. According to Diario SPORT (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona have instructed their first-team players to not interact with the fan group at all.

During the Catalans' last LaLiga clash against Getafe, players like Gavi and Araujo were reportedly barred by security from interacting with fans identifying with the radical group.

The relationship between Barca and the Grada d’animacio has further deteriorated after "Barca yes, Laporta no" chants began at the Johan Cruyff Stadium during last season's promotion play-off. Players from the Barca B team were also reportedly instructed to not greet fans identifying with the group.

The hostility against President Joan Laporta further increased due to Dani Olmo and Pau Victor's difficult registration situation. Many fan groups, including the Grada d’animacio, have openly called for a vote of no-confidence in Laporta, which further strained their relationship with the club.

"A lot of people set out with intention to destabilize the club" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta makes feelings clear after Dani Olmo registration saga

Joan Laporta - Source: Getty

In a press conference on January 14, Barcelona president Joan Laporta opened up about the club's recent struggles to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor in LaLiga. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“A lot of people set out with intention to destabilize the club — from the outside but also the inside. They want to knock the club at a key moment in our history, with a young team that’s going to bring a lot of joy to the club. But they will have to work a lot harder to bury us. They will have to work hard if they hope to destabilise a club with 125 years of history."

He added:

“We are used to it now, nothing that has happened during the past few weeks surprises me at all. Any campaign to discredit the club will not stop us being a reference around the world and admired by millions of people globally.”

In December 2024, Barca were unable to submit the necessary documentation to LaLiga to secure summer signings Dani Olmo and Pau Victor's registration. The club was barred from registering them in LaLiga by two courts before the CSD court granted them temporary permission.

Olmo and Victor were then registered although the saga led to many fans and pundits criticizing Laporta's handling of the situation. The president, however, maintained that Barcelona complied with all the necessary regulations throughout the saga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback