Barcelona to battle out with Tottenham to sign Italy's Euro 2020 star - Reports

Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne's representatives over a possible move this summer, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via The Hard Tackle).

Lorenzo Insigne has been the standout player for Italy at the ongoing Euro 2020. The 30-year-old has scored two goals, guiding Italy to the semi-finals.

Despite his good international form, Insigne's club future is in doubt. He is currently into the final year of his Napoli contract. Due to the club's financial difficulties, Napoli have been unable to meet Insigne's wage demands.

The contract tussle has alerted the likes of Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur. Lorenzo Insigne could be available for a much cheaper price due to his contract expiring in the summer of 2022. According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona have already contacted Insigne's agent over a possible move.

Lorenzo Insigne is a product of Napoli's youth academy. After spending 10 seasons at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the 30-year-old's future looks set to be away from Italy.

Barcelona look to bolster their attack by signing Lorenzo Insigne

Barcelona have already made efforts to reinforce their attack for next season. The Catalan giants have completed the signings of free agents Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

The Blaugrana, however, could do with another attacking player. The likes of Martin Braithwaite and Philippe Coutinho are certain to leave the Nou Camp this summer. Barcelona are also ready to listen to offers for Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele due to their weak financial conditions.

The club is forced to sell their big earners in order to balance the books and comply with the Financial Fair Play regulations in La Liga.

Lorenzo Insigne has been on fire for Italy at Euro 2020. (Photo by Christof Stache - Pool/Getty Images)

Barcelona also have to prepare for the worst-case scenario of Lionel Messi not signing a new deal, which is highly unlikely though.

Despite Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur making contact with Lorenzo Insigne's representatives, any deal would only take place if contract talks between Insigne and Napoli completely break down. If that does happen, Napoli can expect a host of European clubs to show interest in their star player.

Napoli want to lower salaries, Insigne wants to increase his, making a renewal hard. Barcelona are speaking with all parties to discover the potential costs, and could include players such as Coutinho or Braithwaite in a deal. A renewal remains the priority, however. (@RaiSport) — SSC Nap⚽️li News (@SSCNapoliNews_) July 1, 2021

