Barcelona begin negotiations to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly started negotiations with Lionel Messi about a possible return to Camp Nou. The Catalan side are keen to bring the Argentine back to the club before he hangs up his boots as a professional footballer.

As per a report by Cat Radio, Barcelona are in talks with Messi regarding a return next summer. The forward's contract at PSG expires at the end of the season, after which he will become a free agent.

Messi had to leave Barcelona last summer after the club could not afford to renew his contract. The Argentine had agreed a new deal with a massive wage cut, but La Liga rules prevented them from registering him.

PSG pounced on the situation and signed the forward on a free transfer. He had a sub-par debut season with the Ligue 1 side. He netted 11 goals and laid out 15 assists in 34 games for the French giants.

Messi has begun the new season on a brighter note for PSG. He scored twice in the season opener against Clermont Foot, which included a stunning overhead kick.

Xavi and Laporta on Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona

Xavi has commented on reports of Barcelona's plans to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou. He has admitted that a deal is impossible this summer but has left the door open for a possible transfer next summer. He told reporters:

"It doesn't make sense to speak about Messi. He is the best player in the world and the best ever. The president has already said that he hopes Messi's story has not finished with Barcelona. We will see in the future, but it's not the moment to speak about Leo, it's the moment to talk about the exciting players we have here."

Club president Joao Laporta has also commented on this and hopes that the forward's chapter at Camp Nou is not over. He wants the forward to return and said:

"I would hope that the Messi chapter isn't over. I think it's our responsibility to try to ... find a moment to fix that chapter, which is still open and hasn't closed, so it turns out like it should have, and that it has a more beautiful ending."

PSG do have an option to extend Lionel Messi's deal by another year.

