Barcelona begin talks to sign Swedish midfielder: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly entered negotiations to sign the highly-rated Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall. At just 17, Bergvall has already caught the eye of several top-tier clubs, owing to his impressive performances in Sweden's Allsvenskan.

Sources close to the matter (via Football Espana) indicate that discussions have been underway for several weeks between Barca and his current club Djurgardens IF. The player's agents are also said to be part of the ongoing situation.

While Bergvall's talent has also piqued the interest of AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Manchester United, it is Barca who seem to be leading the race for his signature. Milan have already tabled an offer for the young midfielder. However, according to journalist Matteo Moretto (via Football Espana), Bergvall's preference leans toward the Catalans.

The young midfielder has played 25 games in the Alisvenskan league this season.

This comes on the heels of reports that Barcelona are also in talks with River Plate regarding another acquisition, with promising youngster Claudio Echeverri on their radar. Echeverri has played four games for the Argentine side this season, providing one assist.

Tensions reportedly escalate at Barcelona, with Xavi and Deco at odds

Tensions between Barcelona's sporting director Deco and head coach Xavi Hernandez have reportedly escalated. A recent public contradiction by Deco regarding the squad selection authority has sparked rumors of a growing rift between the two (via Football Espana).

Close sources reveal that despite regular discussions between both men and club president Joan Laporta, some discord has affected their interactions. The contradictory incident has reportedly worsened their professional relationship, according to Relevo.

After Xavi revealed that changes to their squad were planned by him and the higher-ups, Deco told the press (via Football Espana):

“The call-ups are a matter for the coach. We did not come to a consensus on anything.”

After the defeat against Royal Antwerp, Xavi contradicted this again, but refuted claims of any brewing discord, stating (via Football Espana):

“The squad was agreed upon with Deco and the president, we are in constant communication. The last decision is mine. I decide the list, I am the coach. You generate controversy where there is none. It makes no sense."