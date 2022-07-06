Barcelona believe they will be able to sign Frenkie de Jong replacement for €65-70 million-Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer. The Portuguese star is seen as a potential replacement for Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily courted by Manchester United over the last couple of months.

According to Gerard Romero [via Twitch.tv], Barcelona are confident of signing Bernardo Silva this summer for €65-70 million. However, their move for the 27-year-old could hinge on Frenkie de Jong's future at Nou Camp.

Manchester United are in desperate need of reinforcements this summer as they finished sixth in the Premier League table last season. The club's lack of quality in midfield was seen as one of the main reasons behind their downfall last season.

Furthermore, Paul Pogba left the Red Devils after the expiration of his contract on June 30. Nemanja Matic also secured an exit by mutual agreement last month despite having one year left on his United contract.

Frenkie de Jong has emerged as one of the club's top summer transfer targets. Manchester United's new boss Erik ten Hag is keen to reunite with the former Ajax midfielder at Old Trafford. As per Metro, he is speaking to De Jong regularly in a bid to convince him to join the Premier League giants.

Despite Frenkie de Jong being a key member of Xavi's starting line-up last season, the Catalan giants could sell him this summer due to their dire financial situation. They might need to sign a replacement for the former Ajax star if they part ways with him.

Bernardo Silva enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign with Manchester City, scoring 13 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions. He also helped the Cityzens win the Premier League.

The 27-year-old's technical ability, vision, and eye for goal make him the ideal replacement for De Jong at Camp Nou. According to Sport, Silva has informed his agent Jorge Mendes of his desire to join Barcelona this summer.

Gerard Romero has claimed that Barcelona boss Xavi will only sanction the sale of Frenkie de Jong if the club sign Bernardo Silva as his replacement. This could complicate the 27-year-old's move to Camp Nou as the Dutchman is believed to be keen to stay at the club, as per ESPN.

Barcelona could switch their focus to Valencia star if they fail to sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

Barcelona could switch their focus to Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler if they are unable to sign Bernardo Silva this summer. The 26-year-old has been in scintillating form over the last couple of seasons, scoring 22 goals in 64 La Liga games.

The midfielder has also amassed nine appearances for the Spanish national team and has scored three goals in that time. As per AS, the Catalan club have reached an agreement over a €20 million deal with Valencia for Carlos Soler.

The Spaniard is therefore a much cheaper option than Bernardo Silva.

