Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has decided on his starting XI for Copa Del Rey final clash against Real Madrid: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has already made a decision regarding his starting lineup to face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final (via Football Espana). The Blaugrana have to turn their focus away from LaLiga, where they are currently leading the pack, to the Spanish Cup, where they could win their second trophy of the season.
This wouldn't be their first final against Los Blancos this season. The Supercopa de Espana final saw them beat their eternal rivals 5-2 back in January, as they won the trophy with just 10 players. Back in October 2024, Barca were also victorious during their league Clasico, beating Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
They will be looking to make it three consecutive wins over their rivals in the same season, but they have been affected by injuries. Players like Robert Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado, and Marc Bernal will all be unavailable for the final, which will take place at Estadio de La Cartuja on April 26.
Hansi Flick will reportedly play Gerard Martin in place of Balde at left-back, while Dani Olmo will also make it to the starting lineup. Players like Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are also guaranteed spots, while Gavi and Fermin Lopez are not expected to make it. Up front, Ferran Torres is expected to perform alongside Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.
At the back, there are few surprises. Wojciech Szczesny will have another trophy to win with Barcelona, as he starts in goal as he did for the Supercopa against Real Madrid. Ahead of him, Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez are regulars who will hold down the forte, while Jules Kounde gets a nod at right-back.
Real Madrid suffer injury problems ahead of Copa del Rey final against Barcelona
Barcelona may have injury concerns, but Real Madrid have problems of their own as they enter the Copa del Rey final. Los Blancos will be without defender David Alaba and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who are both sidelined due to muscular issues.
During their 1-0 La Liga win over Getafe (April 23), Alaba had to be substituted at half-time for Camavinga. Unexpectedly, the midfielder also picked up a knock and looked uncomfortable in the latter stages of the second half. After the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted (via SportsMole) that the duo would likely not return in time for El Clasico.
There is a chance that Kylian Mbappe might be out of contention, as well. The superstar suffered an ankle problem during their UEFA Champions League exit to Arsenal, and he has missed two games. However, he is in the race against time to ramp up Real Madrid's attack as they take on Barcelona.