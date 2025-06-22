Barcelona boss Hansi Flick demands sale of 4 first-team players as he wants squad overhaul: Reports

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has reportedly demanded the sale of four first-team players to revamp the squad ahead of next season. The German tactician has been stringent with his regular starters last season, benching many players who did not fit his plans.

Ad

In Flick's debut season with the Catalans, they won the domestic treble, including LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. However, Barcelona have since then focused on revamping the squad, with many players linked to an exit from the Camp Nou this summer. Players such as Pablo Torre, Pau Victor, Ansu Fati, and Hector Fort did not get regular playtime. Meanwhile, players like Oriol Romeu are reportedly not a part of Flick's plans.

Ad

Trending

According to Fichajes (h/t SPORTBible), Hansi Flick has demanded the sale of four players who aren't a part of his plans, including Ansu Fati, Inaki Pena, Oriol Romeu, and Pablo Torre. The sale of such players will also help Barcelona make new signings, with reinforcements required in various areas.

The Catalans have been hunting the market for a left winger for a while, and such signings do not come for a small price. In recent weeks, Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams has come up as a key target, with both the player and the club keen on the move. However, Williams has a reported €62 million release clause, and the Catalans will have to make major sales to make way for his signing.

Ad

Ansu Fati has been linked to joining Monaco, but the move has yet to become official. Oriol Romeu was on loan at Girona last season and is not a part of Flick's plans. Meanwhile, Inaki Pena isn't Barcelona's priority, especially after the signing of Espanyol shot-stopper Joan Garcia. Finally, Pablo Torre is a promising youngster, but has been struggling to get regular playtime at the club.

Barcelona sporting director Deco confirms Nico Williams' interest in joining them

Nico Williams - Source: Getty

In an interview with Spanish outlet La Vanguardia (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona director Deco spoke about their interest in signing Nico Williams this summer. He confirmed the Spaniard's interest in joining them and their efforts in securing his signature.

Ad

"There’s a clear criterion that any player coming to Barça must believe in the project. Nico didn’t come last season, as Dani Olmo was a bigger priority. But now, Nico and others are showing more desire to join," Deco said.

The director added:

"In the end, you follow a process. Speak to the agent, look at the contract, and then see if the club wants the release clause paid or is open to talks. In Nico’s case, the clause is clear."

Nico Williams reportedly reached out to Deco this summer, expressing his intention to join Barcelona. Reports claim he is also open to reducing his salary to make the move possible. However, multiple important steps must be taken before the Catalans can secure his signing, especially concerning Financial Fair Play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More