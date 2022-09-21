Barcelona boss Xavi identifies 23-year-old as 'chosen one' to replace Sergio Busquets - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi has identified Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as the ideal successor for Sergio Busquets, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona made seven new additions to their squad in the recently-concluded transfer window. They signed Raphinha, Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski for a combined sum of €154 million and landed four other players on free transfers.

While the next transfer window is three months away, the Blaugrana are already looking at ways to bolster their squad further. They have even identified defensive midfield as an area that needs strengthening.

Sergio Busquets has been a key player for the Camp Nou outfit since making his senior debut for them in 2008. However, at 34 years of age, he is nearing the end of his career as a footballer.

The Spain international also has his deal with Barcelona expiring at the end of the season. Even if he signs a contract extension, the midfielder is expected to hang up his boots soon.

It is also worth noting that Major League Soccer club Inter Miami are interested in signing Busquets. As per reports, the veteran is said to be tempted by the prospect of moving to the United States.

The Catalans are thus already looking at possible replacements for the defensive midfielder. Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi has emerged as Xavi's 'chosen one' to succeed him, according to the aforementioned source.

Barcelona are said to have already held talks with the midfielder's representatives over a potential move to Camp Nou. Apart from Xavi, Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany view the Sociedad man as the ideal replacement for Busquets.

Zubimendi, who is contracted to Sociedad until 2025, has a €60 million release clause in his deal. However, there are suggestions that the Baque outfit want to tie him down to a new contract.

The Blaugrana, though, view the 23-year-old as a viable target if the report is to be believed. It now remains to be seen if and when they will step up their interest in him.

How has Barcelona target Zubimendi fared for Sociedad?

Zubimendi rose through the ranks at Sociedad's youth ranks before making his senior debut for them in 2019. He has since gone on to establish himself as a regular starter for the Spanish club.

The defensive midfielder has made 105 appearances across all competitions for Sociedad. He has found the back of the net three times and provided as many assists in those matches.

It now remains to be seen where the future holds for the Spain international. He could be tempted by the prospect of joining Barcelona.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far