Barcelona boss Xavi would 'love to sign' 23-year-old La Liga star: Reports

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is believed to be a massive fan of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The 23-year-old is expected to secure a move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer.

According to Sport, Xavi would 'love' to sign Jules Kounde. The Catalan giants are believed to have prioritized adding a world-class defender to their squad this summer to replace the aging Gerard Pique. The 35-year-old is in the twilight stages of his career. He is expected to retire after the expiration of his contract, which is set to expire in 2023.

Jules Kounde joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019. The French defender helped the Spanish side win the Europa League in his first season with the club. He continued his good form for Julen Lopetigui's side last season, scoring four goals in 49 appearances.

His consistent performances at club level earned him a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2020. Kounde has taken his game to another level this season. He has helped propel Sevilla to second place in the La Liga table, nine points behind league leaders Real Madrid and two points ahead of third-placed Barcelona.

As per Football.London, Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Kounde last summer, but the deal failed to materialize. The Blues are expected to resume their pursuit of the 23-year-old this summer, but the economic sanctions imposed on the club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government could hamper their attempts to sign him.

This could pave the way for Barcelona to make a move for the Sevilla star. The Spanish giants have made immense progress under Xavi. They have climbed up to third place in the La Liga table and have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The club are therefore likely to attempt to make some astute signings this summer to boost their chances of challenging for the league title next season.

GOAL @goal Barcelona will closely monitor Jules Kounde when they play Sevilla on Sunday, Xavi wants to sign him - according to Sport Barcelona will closely monitor Jules Kounde when they play Sevilla on Sunday, Xavi wants to sign him - according to Sport 🔵 🔴 https://t.co/9om8BhYXac

Barcelona could drop their interest in Jules Kounde and switch their focus to Chelsea star

Norwich City v Chelsea - Premier League

According to Football.london, Sevilla are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of £50 million for Jules Kounde, which could prove to be an obstacle for Barcelona. The Catalan club are in a dire financial situation and have therefore looked to the loan and free agency market for new signings over the last two transfer windows.

Xavi's side could drop their interest in Jules Kounde, and switch their focus to Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. The Danish defender has been a key member of Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up at Stamford Bridge since the German took over the reigns at the club in January 2021. He helped the Blues win the Champions League title last season and the FIFA Club World Cup this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



"It's not confirmed yet as I didn't speak to Andreas about it. But we heard the same rumours, yes". Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Andreas Christensen joining Barça as free agent: "We heard the same rumours, yes - it's like this"."It's not confirmed yet as I didn't speak to Andreas about it. But we heard the same rumours, yes". #FCB Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Andreas Christensen joining Barça as free agent: "We heard the same rumours, yes - it's like this". 🔵 #CFC"It's not confirmed yet as I didn't speak to Andreas about it. But we heard the same rumours, yes". #FCB https://t.co/Kcm6oLddml

Christensen's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. The Premier League giants are not allowed to renew their players' contracts due to the economic sanctions imposed on them by the UK government. According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona have all but completed a move for the 25-year-old.

Edited by Ashwin