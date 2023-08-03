Barcelona boss Xavi rejects chance to sign PSG superstar Neymar as part of Ousmane Dembele deal: Reports 

Barcelona manager Xavi has reportedly rejected the chance to get Neymar on loan in the deal that will see Ousmane Dembele join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Spaniard is not interested in working with his former teammate again and is looking elsewhere for the Frenhcman's replacement.

As per a report in SPORT, Xavi wants a replacement for Dembele when he joins PSG, but does not want Neymar back. He was already asked about the possibility of getting the Brazilian earlier this summer and he said:

"Ah… Surprise… That's a surprise. Look I appreciate Neymar as a person, as a player, as a friend, he's a great player, but he's not in our plans no."

Neymar has vowed to stay at PSG, but the Ligue 1 side are reportedly looking to offload him. They were hoping that Barcelona would be would open to taking him back, but Xavi is not interested.

Xavi confirms Barcelona star want to join PSG

Xavi has admitted that Ousmane Dembele has decided to join PSG this summer. The Barcelona manager stated that they were hurt by the decision, but could not do anything to change the Frenchman's mind. He said:

"I'll be clear, Dembélé has asked us to leave. He told us that he has a proposal from PSG, that they have called him from there and he has been very direct. It is a personal decision and we cannot do anything. It really hurts me because we have taken great care of him so that he was happy and continued to make a difference, but he has this proposal, he has said that he wants to leave and that is why he has not played."

Xavi added:

"It is the law of the market, we cannot compete with this proposal, it is out of our reach, and I wish him all the luck in the world because he has given us a lot, At least when I've been the coach. I am a bit disappointed, yes, but he told us that he already spoke with Luis Enrique and with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and there was no way to convince him, we have tried, but the decision was made. I saw him so happy that he was not I expected it."

Dembele had a €50 million release clause on his contract that expired on July 31.