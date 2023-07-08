Barcelona-bound star snubbed offers from Liverpool, Arsenal and other European giants in bid to join La Liga giants: Reports

Vitor Roque reportedly rejected contract offers from Liverpool, Arsenal and a host of other teams before committing his future to Barcelona.

Roque, 18, has been a topic of major speculation since the turn of the year, being linked with a a number of European clubs including Barça.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have finalised the Athletico Paranaense star's arrival for an initial £30 million. They have handed the forward a five-year deal ahead of a January transfer.

According to Relevo, Roque rejected a number of offers from reputed clubs prior to his switch to the Catalan side. He was approached by Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Roque has reportedly told both Athletico Paranaense and his agents that he is only looking forward to joining Xavi Hernandez's side.

Roque, whose current deal is set to expire in May 2027, could prove to be a great signing for the Blaugrana. With Robert Lewandowski in his 30s, he would find a chance to break into their first-team plans soon.

So far, the Barcelona-bound attacker has scored 22 goals and laid out nine assists in 66 overall appearances for Athletico Paranaense.

Serie A star's agent confirms Liverpool and Barcelona's growing interest in 18-year-old

Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu's agent Kingsley Ogbodo has revealed that three big European clubs are monitoring his client. He told BOLD:

"Liverpool have been watching him and interested in him for some time, but if he goes there he will have to play in the U23 team. It's not the best so I advise him not to do it. They can offer him a lot of money, but that's really not what we're looking for him right now."

Apart from Liverpool, Dorgu has also drawn interest from Manchester City and the Blaugrana. Lavishing praise on his client, Ogbodo added:

"There are many clubs in England who are also keeping an eye on him. Manchester City kept an eye on him when he played against England for the U19 national team in Denmark. Lecce's scout has also told me that Barcelona is also keen as he is a huge talent."

Ogbodo opined on the Liverpool and Barcelona target's plans, adding:

"We would like Patrick to stay in Lecce for a little longer. Two more seasons so he can mature and gain experience. When he moves on to a bigger club in a few seasons, we will know that he is ready."

Dorgu, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, joined Lecce for £171,000 from FC Nordsjaelland this month after a temporary stint.

So far, the 18-year-old has featured in 38 games for Lecce Primavera.

